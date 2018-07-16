Football world cup 2018

'I'm different from other players', says Cristiano Ronaldo during his official unveiling as Juventus player

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 16, 2018 23:51:45 IST

Turin: Cristiano Ronaldo said that he's "different" from other players of his age who move to China or Qatar for mega-money deals, during his official unveiling as a Juventus player on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo during his official unveiling as a Juventus player. Image Courtesy: Twitter @juventusfcen

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was his usual confident self at a press conference in Turin attended by media from all over the globe, following the announcement last week of his 100 million-euro ($117 million) move from European champions Real Madrid.

"I'm different from other players who think their careers are over when they're my age," said the 33-year-old Portugal captain.

"I want to show that I'm not like the others, I'm different.

"Players of my age go to China or Qatar so coming to such an important club at this stage in my career makes me very happy."

Juventus signed the superstar attacker, who signed a four-year deal worth a reported 30 million euros a season, in the hope that he will push them to a coveted Champions League title, the continent's holy grail.

Preparing to make a run at their eighth Serie A title in as many years and winner of four straight domestic doubles, the Old Lady of Italian football have struggled to turn Italian dominance into European trophies.

Juve haven't won the competition since 1996 but were beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017, bested respectively by Barcelona and Ronaldo's former club.

Ronaldo meanwhile has scored more Champions League's goals – 120 – than anyone else and won four out of the last five editions with Real Madrid.

"We're going to fight for not just Champions League, but also Serie A and the others trophies," he said.

"I need to work hard because the Champions League is not easily won. I hope I can help."


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 23:51 PM

