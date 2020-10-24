Iga Swiatek to quarantine after meeting coronavirus-positive Polish President Andrzej Duda

Swiatek said on Twitter that she has no symptoms but that she'll quarantine due to protocols. She said she gets tested regularly and will be tested again in three days.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek said she will quarantine after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Duda’s office announced on Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 19-year-old Swiatek met with Duda on Friday.

The Polish player said on Twitter that she has no symptoms but that she'll quarantine due to protocols. She said she gets tested regularly and will be tested again in three days.

Duda’s spokesman said the leader feels well and is in isolation. Many of his duties are ceremonial.

Duda bestowed state honours on Iga Swiatek and her father and trainer, Tomasz Swiatek.

Duda and the Swiateks wore masks and gloves but stood close and shook hands when the president pinned the awards on them.

Swiatek earlier this month became the first Polish tennis player to win the title at Roland Garros.