Iga Swiatek to quarantine after meeting coronavirus-positive Polish President Andrzej Duda
Swiatek said on Twitter that she has no symptoms but that she'll quarantine due to protocols. She said she gets tested regularly and will be tested again in three days.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek said she will quarantine after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Duda’s office announced on Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 19-year-old Swiatek met with Duda on Friday.
The Polish player said on Twitter that she has no symptoms but that she'll quarantine due to protocols. She said she gets tested regularly and will be tested again in three days.
Duda’s spokesman said the leader feels well and is in isolation. Many of his duties are ceremonial.
Duda bestowed state honours on Iga Swiatek and her father and trainer, Tomasz Swiatek.
Duda and the Swiateks wore masks and gloves but stood close and shook hands when the president pinned the awards on them.
Swiatek earlier this month became the first Polish tennis player to win the title at Roland Garros.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open winner Rafael Nadal announces he will compete at Paris Masters next month
Rafael Nadal has never won the Paris Masters in his career. This year, the tournament is scheduled to run from 2-8 November.
'Nerveless performance, first of many': Twitter reacts to Iga Swiatek's first-ever Grand Slam win at French Open 2020
Here's how twitter reacted to Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek's straight sets win over Sofia Kenin in the French Open 2020 final!
French Open winner Iga Swiatek urges athletes to 'try and see' how working with sports psychologists could boost performance
The 19-year-old Swiatek said Wednesday she drew a lot of support and strength from her work with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who was with her during the two weeks of the Paris tournament.