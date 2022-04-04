Iga Swiatek confirmed as new WTA number one
The 20-year-old celebrated her new status in style on Sunday, winning the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.
Poland's Iga Swiatek was confirmed as the new WTA number one in the rankings released Monday, replacing the retired Ashleigh Barty.
Swiatek's victory made her only the fourth women's player in history to win the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments back-to-back.
The former French Open champion already holds a substantial lead over second-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova.
Miami runner-up Osaka jumped up 42 places to move into 35th in the rankings. The Japanese star will be hoping to secure seedings for the remaining three majors of the year.
WTA top 20
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 6,711 pts (+1)
2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,975 (+2)
3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,970 (+3)
4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,705 (-1)
5. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,657
6. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,511 (+1)
7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,197 (+1)
8. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,151 (+3)
9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,070
10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2,975
11. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,805 (+1)
12. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,706 (+1)
13. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,485 (+8)
14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,473
15. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,345 (+2)
16. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,297 (-1)
17. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2,281 (-1)
18. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,261
19. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,156 (+3)
20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,156 (-1)
