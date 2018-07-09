Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

If football is a drug, I’m suffering withdrawal symptoms

Sports FP Sports Jul 09, 2018 22:00:26 IST

Arnav: The thing about tournament football is that it comes at you all at once.

Two or three games a day, and you end up spending at least 2.5 hours in front of the TV. Then you’ve got the constant stream of analysis: the player ratings, the match reports, the expert takes, the things we’ve learned, the tactical dissections, the team power rankings. Next comes the process of actually writing a little about it yourself, and discussing the World Cup with friends.

Once you’ve done all that, there isn’t time for much else. So when there is a day between rounds, like today, you are forced to go completely cold turkey. Nothing to do. Stare at the wall all day imagining the most fanciful tactical arrangements and creating mental dream teams. Perhaps you’ll spontaneously remember that ‘its coming home’.

But besides that, you’re at a complete loss for things to do. Today, I opened up a different page of the newspaper for the first time in days. It turns out, there’s an England-India cricket series been going on this entire time, and Wimbledon is approaching its conclusion. The British government might be about to collapse, and 8 of the Thai boys have been rescued. Who knew?


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 22:00 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See

  • Aman the armchair tactician on how Brazil can become world beaters

  • Arnav's in a state of disbelief

  • Arnav's expectations from Nigeria vs Argentina match



No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores