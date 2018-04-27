Iconic Kolkata club Mohammedan Sporting appoints Mridul Banerjee as coach in place of Biswajit Bhattacharya

Kolkata: Famous city football club Mohammedan Sporting on Thursday announced the appointment of Mridul Banerjee as their new head coach, after parting ways with Biswajit Bhattacharya.

"The club, former head coach Biswajit Bhattacharya and goalkeeper-coach Partha Chakraborty will terminate their working relationship by mutual consent," Mohammedan Sporting said in a statement.

Banerjee, who guided the club to the second place finish in 2016-17 Calcutta Football League before winning the 2017 Santosh Trophy with the Bengal state team, has been appointed as replacement with immediate effect and his first assignment will be a must-win away tie against Bengaluru FC 'B' in the second division league on Sunday.

"I would like to thank the Mohammedan Sporting Club officials for the opportunity to once again coach this great club and hope that I will be able to bring back a smile to our incredible and loyal supporters," Banerjee said.

"There are many talented players in the team and I believe with the right guidance, I will be able to get the best out of them," he added.

"We believe Mridul Banerjee is the right man for the job. He is no stranger to the club and clearly understands our philosophy of playing attractive and winning football. Mridul Banerjee will be given all the support he needs to take the club forward," said Mohammedan Sporting general secretary Ghazal Uz Zafar.