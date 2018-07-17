Football world cup 2018

Iceland football coach Heimir Hallgrimsson steps down after seven years in role

Sports The Associated Press Jul 17, 2018 19:38:14 IST

Reykjavik: Heimir Hallgrimsson, the coach who led Iceland to its first World Cup in the recently concluded event in Russia, has stepped down from his role.

Heimir Hallgrimsson has overseen Iceland's incrdible journey which saw the tiny nation of just 335,000 people reaching the quarter finals of Euro 2016 and qualifying for the World Cup. AFP

File image of Heimir Hallgrimsson who oversaw Iceland's incredible journey. AFP

The Icelandic Football Association announced that Hallgrimsson decided to leave at his own request, ending seven years in the role.

Hallgrimsson was the co-coach with Lars Lagerback of Sweden at the European Championship in 2016, when Iceland reached the quarter-finals of the quadrennial event after beating England.

After Lagerback left, Hallgrimsson, a part-time dentist, assumed sole control of the national team, which became the least populous country to ever play at a World Cup.

The most momentous result for the nation at the World Cup was when Iceland drew with the Lionel Messi-led Argentina in its opening group game. However, Iceland failed to advance to the knockout stage.

 


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 19:38 PM

