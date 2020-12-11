IBPS RRB prelims examination admit card 2020 released at ibps.in; exam to be conducted on 2 January

The admit card mentions details including candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, time, venue name and address

IBPS RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale-I admit cards have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its website - ibps.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment can download their hall ticket using their login credentials.

The recruitment examination will be conducted in online mode on 2 January, 2021. The preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held in September but was postponed.

Those who qualify the preliminary exam will be called to appear for the mains exam. The final selection of the candidates will be done after the interview round. The exam will have 80 questions and examinees will get a composite time of 80 minutes to answer the paper.

Both office assistant and officer scale-I exam will have two sections - reasoning and numerical ability. The main exam will have 200 questions of 1 mark each and candidates will get 2 hours to answer.

The admit card mentions details including candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, time, venue name and address. The hall ticket will also mention the guidelines that the examinees will have to follow on the day of the test.

Candidates appearing for the exam should paste their recent passport size photograph on the e-admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to use calculators, cell phones, or any other gadget during the examination.

Steps to download IBPS RRB office Assistant prelims admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ipbs.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP RRBs-IX - Office Assistants & Officer Scale - I."

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 4: Type the characters as shown on the screen and press the Login button.

Step 5: Your IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims admit card 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check details including name, date of birth before downloading and taking a print out.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims admit card 2020