IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019: India's full schedule, TV broadcast and live streaming coverage

Medal is too far-fetched a thought and even hopes of making the finals seem barely believable as India enter the World Athletics Championship without two of their biggest stars –the injured Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das.

World-class javelin thrower Neeraj is not taking part in the 27 September to 6 October showpiece as he has been doing light training since May, having undergone an elbow surgery.

Another bright prospect, Hima, trained in Europe for nearly four months, winning some low level races before pulling out due to a lower back injury after being named in the initial team.

It is difficult to predict who among the Indians will reach the final though the AFI is pinning its hopes in the three 4x400m relays, particularly the mixed 4x400m which is making a debut in the World Championships.

A medal though will be out of bounds and Anju Bobby George's 2003 Worlds long jump bronze will remain the lone success.

SQUAD:

Men: Jabir MP (400m Hurdles), Jinson Johnson (1500m), Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase), K. T. Irfan and Devender Singh (20km Race Walk), Gopi T. (Marathon), Sreeshankar M. (Long Jump), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas, Nirmal Noah Tom, Alex Antony, Amoj Jacob, K. S. Jeevan, Dharun Ayyasamy and Harsh Kumar (4x400m Men and Mixed Relay).

Women: P. U. Chitra (1500m), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Hima Das, Vismaya V. K., Poovamma M. R., Jisna Mathew, Revathi V, Subha Venkatsan, Vithya R (4x400m Women and Mixed Relay).

India's schedule at IAAF World Athletics Championships

27 September

19:00 - M - Long Jump - Qualification - M Sreeshankar

23:00 - M - 400 Metres Hurdles - Heats - Dharun Ayyasamy, JM Pilayil

28 September

19:00 - W - 100 Metres - Heats - Dutee Chand

22:30 - X - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team

30 September

19:00 - W - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group A - Annu Rani

19:35 - W- 200 Metres - Heats - Archana Suseendran

20:30 - W - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group B - Annu Rani

20:50 - W - 400 Metres - Heats - Anjali Devi

1 October

20:45 - M - 3000 Metres Steeplechase - Heats - Avinash Sable

2 October

20:05 - W - 1500 Metres - Heats - PU Chithra

3 October

21:50 - M - Shot Put - Qualification Group A - TejinderPal Singh Toor

23:10 - M - Shot Put - Qualification Group B - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor

4 October

00:30 - M - 1500 Metres - Heats - Jinson Johnson

5 October

02:00 - M - 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final - Irfan Thodi, Devender Singh

19:00 - M - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group A - Shivpal Singh

20:30 - M - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group B - Shivpal Singh

22:25 - W - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team

22:55 - M - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team

6 October

02:29 - M - Marathon - Final - Thonakal Gopi

Where is the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 being played?

The IAAF World Athletics Championships is being held in Doha, Qatar. Given the heat concerns, quite a few of the events will be held late evening local time.

When does the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 begin?

The IAAF World Athletics Championships gets underway on 27 September and concludes on 6 October.

What time does the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 begin?

Coverage on Day 1 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships begins at 7 PM IST. There will be a 15 minute preview before live coverage begins.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019?

Star Sports are the rights holders for the global athletics event. The Championships will be broadcast on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. It will also be live streamed on Hotstar. Firstpost.com will carry all the big news and reports from the 10-day event.