You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

IAAF suspends five Russian race walkers for attending training camp with banned coach Viktor Chegin

Sports AFP May 04, 2018 15:30:48 IST

Doha: Five Russian athletes have been ruled out of competing at this weekend's World Race Walking Team Championships in China after attending a training camp with banned coach Viktor Chegin, the IAAF announced on Friday.

A view shows the logo at the The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) headquarters in Monaco, January 14, 2016. The former head of world athletics, Lamine Diack, ran a clique that covered up organised doping and blackmailed athletes while senior officials looked the other way, independent investigator Dick Pound said on Thursday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Picture Supplied by Action Images - MT1ACI14246878

Representative image. Reuters

The IAAF said its Doping Review Board had decided to revoke the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) status granted to Klavdiya Afanasyeva, Olga Eliseeva, Yuliya Lipanova, Sergey Sharypov and Sergey Shirobokov.

The decision was made "pending further investigation into a number of serious issues arising from their participation at the training camp in Karakol in the Kyrgyz Republic last month, including the involvement in Karakol of the coach, Viktor Chegin, who has been banned from the sport for life", the IAAF said.

It means the five athletes are not eligible for the World Race Walking Team Championships that will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Taicang, China.

"The Doping Review Board will review their status for future competitions in 2018, once it has received further information from RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) and the outcome of further investigations is known," the IAAF added.

Two Russian athletes competing as neutrals, Vasiliy Mizinov and Yana Smerdova, were not present at the training camp in Karakol and will be eligible for this weekend's championships.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 15:30 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings look to tighten grip on lead at top with win over Kolkata Knight Riders



Top Stories




Cricket Scores