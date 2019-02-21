IAAF permits 21 Russians to compete as neutrals, including 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yelena Sokolova

Moscow: The IAAF has allowed 21 more Russians, including an Olympic silver medalist, to compete as neutrals.

Yelena Sokolova, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist in long jump, can compete internationally for the first time since Russia's team was banned in 2015 over widespread doping.

Triple jumper Irina Gumenyuk has her approval extended from last season.

To get neutral status, Russian athletes have had to show they're clean by providing information about their drug-testing history to an IAAF panel. Thursday's approvals are the first granted since the World Anti-Doping Agency started analyzing data from the Moscow laboratory last month.

A total of 64 Russians have neutral status for 2019. Seventy-three Russians had the status at some stage last season, according to Russian officials.

