'I think you were fanboying': Maria Sharapova recalls dinner date with Novak Djokovic

Two of the big names in tennis, Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic, recently engaged in a live chat on Instagram on Tuesday. During the chat that lasted for more than one hour, the players spoke about a host of things, including the sports, about their time during COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo also recalled their first-ever meeting that fans have been curious about. “I remember we played this little exhibition. I was young, you were young, way before you had any Grand Slam titles. I don’t know if you’d even won a tournament at that point,” Sharapova recalled and Djokovic nodded his head in agreement.

They were playing mixed doubles and Djokovic suggested that Sharapova would have to pay for dinner if he won.

The players, who have won 22 grand slams between themselves, ended up in a Japanese restaurant.

“I was like, ‘Are you serious? You and me, going to dinner, tonight?’ So we did. We ended up going to dinner and it was so funny because you pulled out an old Kodak camera and you asked the waiter to take a photo and here we are,” Sharapova aded

Djokovic confirmed that the incident actually happened and Sharapova was speaking the truth.

"I think you were fanboying, you had a big fanboy moment," Sharapova quipped.

Djokovic has shared the entire live chat with Sharapova on his Instagram handle.

Djokovic recently broke the COVID-19 lockdown rules and was seen practising in a tennis club in Spain on Monday. He shared the video of exchanging shots with another man at the club on his Instagram.

The tennis club has later apologised saying that it mistakenly allowed him to practice.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.