Bengaluru FC on Sunday announced captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2023.

Chhetri has been Bengaluru's captain since the inception of the club in 2013. In total, he has made 203 appearances for the club, scoring 101 goals.

“I’m really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special. I love this club, the supporters, and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I’m looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them,” Chhetri told the club's website.

Chhetri led Bengaluru to their first league title (I-League) in 2013. He has also won the Federation Cup (2015, 2017), Indian Super League (2018-19) and Super Cup (2018) with the club.

🎶 We just don't think you understand... pic.twitter.com/ZLvAoUD2yn — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 20, 2021

“Sunil has been an integral part of this club since day one. We all know what he, as a player, brings to the team. But his presence as a leader has been equally crucial to us, and especially to the youngsters coming through the ranks. He is a role model, and his influence and application has been paramount to our success. Over the last eight years, he has made this city his home and we are really happy that he has committed his future to Bengaluru FC,” said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.

The star striker has also been the highest goal-scorer for the club in each of his eight seasons.