I-League runners-up East Bengal extend key midfielder Lalrindika Ralte's contract for two additional seasons

Kolkata: I-League runners-up East Bengal on Wednesday renewed their contract with key midfielder Lalrindika Ralte for another two seasons.

Popularly known as Dika, the 26-year-old Mizoram footballer has been a vital cog in East Bengal midfield. He had two assists in the I-League as the red-and-gold finished one-point behind Chennai City to settle for the second spot.

Dika has expressed his happiness in continuing with the team and said he is "delighted to play under the able coaching and guidance of coach Alejandro Menendez".

"I'm looking forward to a stellar season ahead," he said.

In a process of team rebuilding, East Bengal have already renewed contracts with Brandon Vanlalremdika and Spanish defender Borja Gomez.

East Bengal are eyeing to be part of the Indian Super League next season if the terms of bidding for it are financially acceptable.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.