Here's everything you need to know about I-League Qualifiers 2021.

The I-League Qualifiers 2021 is all set to kick off on Monday, 4 October, and will run till Saturday, 23 October.

The tournament will see nine teams fight it out for promotion to the I-League 2021/22 season.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Final Round. The teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format in Final Round and the top team at the end will win I-League qualification.

Group Draws

Group A: Rajasthan United FC, Ryntih SC, Madan Maharaj FC, FC Bengaluru United.

Group B: Corbett FC, Kenkre Sports, ARA FC, Kerala United FC, Delhi FC.

Fixtures:

Group Stage:

All times in India Standard Time (IST)

October 4: Rajasthan United vs Ryntih SC, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 5: Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 12.30 PM

October 5: Corbett FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 6: Rajasthan United vs FC Bengaluru United, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 7: Delhi FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 12.30 PM

October 7: Kerala United vs Corbett FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 8: FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 9: Corbett FC vs Delhi FC, BFS, 12.30 PM

October 9: ARA FC vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 11: Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 12: Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC, BFS, 12.30 PM IST

October 12: Delhi FC vs Kerala United, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 13: FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC (Venue & Time TBD)

October 13: Madan Maharaj FC vs Rajasthan United, BFS (Venue & Time TBD)

October 14: ARA FC vs Kerala United (Venue & Time TBD)

October 14: Kenkre Sports vs Delhi FC (Venue & Time TBD)

Final Round:

October 18: B2 vs A1, BFS, 12.30 PM

October 18: B1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 20: B1 vs B2, BFS, 12.30 PM

October 20: A1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PM

October 23: A2 vs B2 (Venue & Time TBD)

October 23: B1 vs A1 (Venue & Time TBD)

Where can you watch I-League Qualifiers?

The I-League Qualifiers 2021 matches will be streamed on the I-League’s official Facebook page.

The matches will not be telecast on television in India.