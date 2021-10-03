I-League Qualifiers 2021: When and where to watch on TV and online
Here's everything you need to know about I-League Qualifiers 2021.
The I-League Qualifiers 2021 is all set to kick off on Monday, 4 October, and will run till Saturday, 23 October.
The tournament will see nine teams fight it out for promotion to the I-League 2021/22 season.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Final Round. The teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format in Final Round and the top team at the end will win I-League qualification.
Group Draws
Group A: Rajasthan United FC, Ryntih SC, Madan Maharaj FC, FC Bengaluru United.
Group B: Corbett FC, Kenkre Sports, ARA FC, Kerala United FC, Delhi FC.
Fixtures:
Group Stage:
All times in India Standard Time (IST)
October 4: Rajasthan United vs Ryntih SC, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 5: Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 12.30 PM
October 5: Corbett FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 6: Rajasthan United vs FC Bengaluru United, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 7: Delhi FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 12.30 PM
October 7: Kerala United vs Corbett FC, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 8: FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 9: Corbett FC vs Delhi FC, BFS, 12.30 PM
October 9: ARA FC vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 11: Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 12: Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC, BFS, 12.30 PM IST
October 12: Delhi FC vs Kerala United, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 13: FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC (Venue & Time TBD)
October 13: Madan Maharaj FC vs Rajasthan United, BFS (Venue & Time TBD)
October 14: ARA FC vs Kerala United (Venue & Time TBD)
October 14: Kenkre Sports vs Delhi FC (Venue & Time TBD)
Final Round:
October 18: B2 vs A1, BFS, 12.30 PM
October 18: B1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 20: B1 vs B2, BFS, 12.30 PM
October 20: A1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PM
October 23: A2 vs B2 (Venue & Time TBD)
October 23: B1 vs A1 (Venue & Time TBD)
Where can you watch I-League Qualifiers?
The I-League Qualifiers 2021 matches will be streamed on the I-League’s official Facebook page.
The matches will not be telecast on television in India.
