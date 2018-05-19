I-League: East Bengal appoints ATK's Bastab Roy as chief coach for upcoming season

Kolkata: East Bengal on Friday appointed former ATK assistant coach Bastab Roy as chief coach for the upcoming season.

An A-License holder, Roy will work under technical director Subhash Bhowmick and will succeed Khalid Jamil, who was sacked following their failure to win the I-League and Super Cup.

The I-League-winning Aizawl coach Jamil was appointed after much fanfare but he reportedly had differences with veteran Bhowmick towards the end of the Super Cup, something that led to his ouster.

A member of ATK's ISL triumphant 2016 side, Roy has worked under the likes of Antonio Habas, Teddy Sheringham and Jose Molina.

"East Bengal job is challenging. Just because it was East Bengal, I didn't have to think twice. I am looking forward to working with Bhowmick," Roy, who was associated with ATK since 2015 as an assistant coach, told reporters at the announcement in the club tent.

"There is more of an opportunity here. As a coach, I have to prove my worth. One thing I learned from ISL coaches is discipline.

"The pressure in East Bengal is more, fans expectations are more and the challenge is more. May be Bhowmick thought he will be comfortable working with me that is why he chose me," he added.

Elated with Roy's appointment, Bhowmick said: "Initially Bastab rejected my offer. He was busy with ATK's grassroot program. I had received seven applications from top Indian coaches. But later we spoke again and he agreed."

"He has worked with two quality coaches like Molina and Habas. He has to understand that pressure is immense. He has to learn how to handle that," Bhowmick said.