You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

I-League: East Bengal appoints ATK's Bastab Roy as chief coach for upcoming season

Sports PTI May 19, 2018 00:31:41 IST

Kolkata: East Bengal on Friday appointed former ATK assistant coach Bastab Roy as chief coach for the upcoming season.

An A-License holder, Roy will work under technical director Subhash Bhowmick and will succeed Khalid Jamil, who was sacked following their failure to win the I-League and Super Cup.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

The I-League-winning Aizawl coach Jamil was appointed after much fanfare but he reportedly had differences with veteran Bhowmick towards the end of the Super Cup, something that led to his ouster.

A member of ATK's ISL triumphant 2016 side, Roy has worked under the likes of Antonio Habas, Teddy Sheringham and Jose Molina.

"East Bengal job is challenging. Just because it was East Bengal, I didn't have to think twice. I am looking forward to working with Bhowmick," Roy, who was associated with ATK since 2015 as an assistant coach, told reporters at the announcement in the club tent.

"There is more of an opportunity here. As a coach, I have to prove my worth. One thing I learned from ISL coaches is discipline.

"The pressure in East Bengal is more, fans expectations are more and the challenge is more. May be Bhowmick thought he will be comfortable working with me that is why he chose me," he added.

Elated with Roy's appointment, Bhowmick said: "Initially Bastab rejected my offer. He was busy with ATK's grassroot program. I had received seven applications from top Indian coaches. But later we spoke again and he agreed."

"He has worked with two quality coaches like Molina and Habas. He has to understand that pressure is immense. He has to learn how to handle that," Bhowmick said.


Updated Date: May 19, 2018 00:31 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent





Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores