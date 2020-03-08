I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC look to build on stellar form at home, rise to second spot in match against East Bengal

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC would look to ride on their impressive form at home when they host East Bengal on Monday as the race for the second spot heats up in the I-League.

Real Kashmir FC are currently placed third with 22 points from 14 games and a win on Monday at the TRC Ground can take them to the second spot. They were coming into the match after beating Neroca FC by a solitary goal.

The Snow Leopards, who have excelled in counter-attacking football and converting set-pieces to win games, will be looking another strong show at home. They had lost just once in their six previous matches at home.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Real Kashmir FC's Mason Robertson said, "It is an important match for us. They have not lost a match in the last five encounters and are looking like a much stronger side than before."

"We have the home advantage and we believe in our team and in our game. We will have to make sure we move the ball fast and catch them off-guard whenever possible," he added.

The Red-and-Gold outfit from Kolkata will have similar aspirations as they sit fifth on the table with 20 points from 15 games. A win against Real Kashmir away from home will be a major boost for the side in their bid to finish as high as possible by the end of the league.

East Bengal midfielder Jaime Santos Colado was happy with the way the team has made a comeback in the league.

"The team is regaining confidence and playing good games. We must continue on the same path in the remaining matches," he said.

"Real Kashmir is a great team — both home and away. In the first game, they made things very difficult for us and we know their strengths while playing at home. It will be a difficult yet entertaining game."

The previous encounter between the two teams in the league had ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw in Kalyani.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.