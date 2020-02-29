I-League 2019-20: Jaime Colado's 95th-minute spotkick sees East Bengal rescue point against Churchill Brothers

Kolkata: Jaime Colado struck in stoppage time to help East Bengal hold Churchill Brothers 1-1 in their I-League clash at the Saltlake Stadium on Saturday.

The Goan side took a 10th-minute lead when Willis Plaza beat four defenders to score. East Bengal failed to make use of their opportunities till late in the match before Colado struck off a rebound after his penalty was thwarted by James Khitan in 95th minute.

With the spoils being shared, Churchill remain at third place with 20 points while East Bengal have a point fewer, but a match more.

Playing their first match this I-League season at the Saltlake Stadium, East Bengal looked to secure a hat-trick of wins but their defence let them down.

Dawda Ceesay's lobbed delivery found Plaza and in an attempt to close down the Trinidadian, defenders Mehtab Singh and Asheer Akhtar got into each other's way. Plaza took his time with the shot but the connection was sweet and left Mirshad in goal with no chance.

The home side moved forward with more intent after the setback. Brandon and Jimenez Espada came close on two occasions, with either attempt sailing wide, albeit not by much.

Arguably the best chance of the half fell to Colado, after compatriot Juan Mera's cutback had found him inside the Churchill box completely unmarked. His ensuing shot was on target but visiting keeper James Kithan did well to react.

In the 35th minute, Colado tried returning the favour to Mera, finding him just outside the edge of the box with a cheeky back-flick. Mera pulled the trigger but could find only the side netting.

Mapuia had a glorious opportunity to extend the lead for the Red Machines going into half-time. He combined well with Plaza, played a slick give-and-go before testing Mirshad in goal, who palmed it straight back to Mapuia's feet. But, he squandered the second invitation.

East Bengal continued to ride on their offensive ascendency in the second session as Mera and Colado kept the Churchill backline on their toes.

In the 54th minute, the home team broke forward on the counter. Mera played Colado down the right, who took a couple of touches forward before taking on the shot. However, goalie Kithan denied the Spaniard with an excellent save.

In pursuit of the equaliser, Ansumana Kromah was introduced near the hour mark by coach Mario Rivera.

In the 70th minute, Kromah converted Victor Perez's delightful cross and set off to celebrate, only to realise seconds later that he had been flagged offside.

Two minutes later, East Bengal struck the woodwork twice in a space of five seconds.

A Juan Mera corner was met by Mehtab Singh but his header ricocheted off the crossbar before Churchill's Ponif Vaz, in an attempt to head clear, struck the woodwork again but to his relief, survived scoring an own goal.

Kromah had a golden opportunity to play super-sub in the 86th minute but he missed an absolute sitter after Mera had played him through and the forward had only the keeper to beat.

Churchill seemed to have grabbed the three points but in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, Suresh Meitei's reckless challenge on Kromah earned the home side a penalty.

Colado stepped up for the responsibility from 12 yards. He was initially denied by James Kithan, who had guessed right, but the rebound fell straight back to the Spaniard, who made no mistake with the second bite of the cherry.

