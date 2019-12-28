I-League 2019-20: Free-scoring Churchill Brothers aim to continue winning run against Indian Arrows

Margao: Churchill Brothers would look to continue their winning run when they take on Indian Arrows in their second home I-League match on Saturday.

Churchill, who played their last match on 12 December against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, are coming in to Saturday's match on the back of a 16-day break due to the postponement of their game against Real Kashmir FC scheduled for 15 December on account of inclement weather conditions in Srinagar.

They have been on an unbeaten streak, defeating Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan with comfortable scorelines of 3-0 and 4-2.

Star striker Willis Plaza has been in tremendous form and he has already scored three goals from two matches, including a brace against Mohun Bagan.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Churchill Brothers head coach Bernardo Tavares said, "Indian Arrows team is a well-organized defensive unit that does not concede many goals. In the three games they have played so far, they have always lost by the slightest difference, showing that they are a team that defends well and it will be difficult to score goals against them.

"They have shown their quality in offensive transition and set-pieces. There are some Indian players with a lot of potential who will surely be great players in future. Hopefully tomorrow we will be able to watch a good football game and our team will be able to win the game and win three points."

Indian Arrows, on the other hand, have not yet opened their account in the league but have shown immense organisation in their defence. All the matches have gone down to the wire and they have lost only by the slightest of margins.

Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said, "Although we have failed to get a positive result yet, there are quite a few takeaways from the three matches so far. We were very close to securing a good result against Aizawl but it slipped in the dying minutes. Overall, the learning process is on and we are on the right track.

"Churchill are a superb side. Scoring four goals against Mohun Bagan, that too in Kalyani speaks volumes about the firepower they possess upfront. Not only that, but their defensive unit is also in fine form. They are definitely going to start as the favourites," he added.

