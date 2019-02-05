I-League 2018-19: Indian Arrows stun Minerva Punjab FC; Shillong Lajong score late winner against Churchill Brothers

Indian Arrows stunned defending champions Minerva Punjab FC 2-1 to notch-up their fifth win of the 12th I-League season and leapfrog to the seventh position on the points table on Wednesday.

Goals from Rohit Danu in the first half and Rahim Ali in the second ensured that Moinuddin's 68th-minute strike for the Champions was in vain.

Rahim Ali was declared Hero of the Match, for scoring his side's second goal at the Kalinga Stadium.

Irish coach Paul Munster's visiting side dominated possession in the first half, but the Arrows had the better scoring opportunities.

One such opportunity was created by captain Amarjeet Kiyam in the 38th minute, when a long-range strike from him, thundered the crossbar and came back.

Under-16 youngster Rohit Danu was at hand to head home the rebound. This was Danu's third goal of the league campaign.

The Arrows got off to a swift start in the second half, when Rahim slotted the ball past keeper Arshdeep in the Minerva goal off a wonderful team move that was initiated by Danu.

A stunned Minerva then finally began to show some urgency and dominated both possession and play from here on end.

For all their troubles, substitute Moinuddin, in the 68th minute, scored a stunner of a goal, drilling in a powerful left-footer from the edge of the Arrows box, beating a hapless Prabhsukan Gill in goal.

There were some frayed tempers as Minerva pressed hard for the equaliser, but the Arrows were not to be denied.

Minerva boss Munster was sent off after he kicked a ball down the touchline in frustration.

Shillong Lajong upset Churchill Brothers

Bottom-placed Shillong Lajong scored a late goal to pull off an upset 3-2 win over over second-placed Churchill Brothers in a crucial match of the 12th I-League football tournament on Tuesday.

Samuel Kynshi (36th, 45th minutes) scored a brace before Naorem Mahesh Singh (83rd) scored a late winner to derail Churchill's title hopes at the JLN Stadium.

As a result of Lajong's win, Chennai City FC remain on top of the points table with 30 points from 14 games.

The talented Mahesh scored his fourth league goal late in the second half to ensure Churchill remain on 29 points, a point adrift of Chennai and in second place after 16 games.

Churchill did well to get back on level terms through Willis Plaza's 17th league goal and an Anthony Wolfe strike in the second half, after going into the break two goals down, but Mahesh's left foot had the last say in the game.

Churchill's Romanian coach Petre Gigiu made three changes to his side from the last game.

The game began, and continued, at a fast pace in the first half. Lajong though took a two-goal lead into the break courtesy a double strike from Kynshi, who has been impressive right through the league campaign.

He first took advantage of a Mahesh Singh run into the Churchill box from the right, who after dribbling past two defenders, released Kynshi square on his left.

Kynshi controlled the ball and with his first touch got away from his marker to make space and unleash a drive which had power and a bit of placement. Churchill keeper James Kithan could have done much better with his effort, as the ball kissed his gloves before going in.

Just before half-time, Phrangki Buam was brought down inside the box by Rowlinson Rodrigues and Kynshi calmly converted for his second of the day.

After the break, the mercurial Plaza, top scorer in the league now by a distance, brought the visitors back into the game in the 53rd minute.

He latched on to a Nicholas Fernandes cross from the left flank and connected with a volley to bulge the Shillong net and register his 17th goal of the campaign.

Mahesh then gave a glimpse of things to come as he hit the bar in the 58th minute from a narrow angle.

Lybian defender Hussein Eldor's long ball from just inside the Shillong half saw substitute Anthony Wolfe rise above his marker inside the box to execute a looping header over Purbha Lachempa to draw Churchill level.

However, just as Churchill were beginning to threaten to pull off a win, Mahesh nailed it for the hosts with a super strike from about 20 yards, which beat Kithan all ends up.

