I-League 2018-19: East Bengal's Jobby Justin, Aizawl FC's Kareem Omolaja suspended for ugly spats during match

Kolkata: East Bengal received a severe jolt when their striker Jobby Justin was on Tuesday handed interim suspension along with Aizawl FC's Kareem Omolaja for their ugly spats during Monday's I-League clash.

The Red-and-Gold brigade's title aspiration virtually went up in smoke after their back-to-back draws against Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC, which also concluded their home stretch.

The interim suspension will last till 3 March when the AIFF disciplinary committee meets.

East Bengal's top-scorer will miss at least two matches – against Real Kashmir and Minerva Punjab.

Jobby was found spitting on Kareem after an ugly second-half tackle, while the Nigerian was involved in a fight with East Bengal top defender Borja Gomez.

East Bengal are seven points behind leaders Chennai City FC with a match in hand.

