I-League 2018-19: East Bengal striker Jobby Justin ruled out of title-deciding match against Gokulam Kerala via six-game suspension

East Bengal suffered a blow on Tuesday as their striker Jobby Justin was suspended for six matches for an ugly spat with Aizawl FC defender Kareem Nurain in a previous match, ruling him out of their I-League title-deciding tie against Gokulam Kerala on Saturday.

The AIFF's disciplinary committee also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Justin, along with the six-match suspension. Nurain was also handed the same punishment of six-match ban, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Both were serving interim suspensions, before the AIFF Disciplinary Committee took the decision of six-match ban and fine.

Justin, hailing from Kerala, was found spitting on Nurain after an ugly second-half tackle in their I-League match in Kolkata on 25 February. The referee showed two yellow cards in succession to Nurain and sent him off.

"Both Justin and Kareem have been handed six-match ban and Rs 1 lakh fine each. The disciplinary panel took it as a serious offence committed by both of them," a source in the AIFF told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Justin, who is reportedly leaving East Bengal after this season for Indian Super League side ATK, is currently the highest Indian goal-scorer this I-League season with 9 strikes from 17 matches. He is the joint highest goal-scorer for East Bengal with Enrique Esqueda.

Gokulam Kerala midfielder Guilherme Castro has also been suspended for a year, besides imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh. Brazillian Castro had clashed with the referee following his sending off in the 81st minute against Shillong Lajong.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.