After clinching gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest recently, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is eyeing to breach the 90m mark when the Zurich leg of the Diamond League gets underway on Thursday.

Neeraj threw a total of 88.17m to become the first-ever Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships.



Also read: Consistency is Neeraj Chopra’s biggest quality

It was only last year in Zurich when the 25-year-old had become the first Indian to win gold at a Diamond League with a throw of 88.44m.

“Because of my groin injury I did not compete too much this year and from May to the World Championships, I did 5-6 throwing sessions without even full run up,” said Neeraj ahead of the Diamond League meet.

“The World Championships was challenging for me but I was very prepared from my mind. I was thinking, ok I have a little bit of problem but I changed my technique with my right leg. The World Championships was hard. Not only on the body but also on the mind. Because in my country, there are so many people. Too much pressure. The World Championships was the only gold medal I didn’t have before. I just have the 90m mark now,” Chopra continued.

Chopra said that India would be bidding to host the World Athletics Championship in 2027.

“They (India) are bidding. I will request them (fans), and hopefully, they will come in great capacity).” “Now, javelin (throw) is famous in India. I have always said in Indian interviews that we need to understand athletics and be knowledgeable about it because athletics is not only javelin throw. There are so many events involved (in athletics). So, if they don’t come, I will push them (to come).

“The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now following athletics and taking interest in athletics. Three javelin throwers from India have finished in best six in Budapest (recently-concluded World Championships),” he added.