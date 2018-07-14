I don't care about 3rd place, but I'm disappointed

Arnav: I didn't care about this but I'm still disappointed.

Third place playoffs are the most boring event in the entire tournament. Even though it's contested between two of the better sides, it's clear that neither players nor fans are interested, having missed out on the real prize.

The only reason I'm disappointed is that England have lost twice to Belgium. Their B-team was better then our B-team, and now we've seen that their a-team is also better than ours. Strangely enough, England have won four and lost three at this tournament, but it's still been deemed a successful campaign. Ah well, the English glass so rarely has anything in it, so I may as well call it half-full.