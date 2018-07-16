Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

I called it.....yess....I called it

Sports FP Sports Jul 16, 2018 00:00:08 IST

Arnav: It was my pre-tournament prediction: France were going to win it. And win it they did. This was the most exciting World Cup final I have ever been alive to watch, combining the fantastic with the farcical. There were certainly moments of France at their best — Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe's goals come to mind, but this was an enthralling and evenly-matched contest throughout, even if that won't be reflected in the scoreline. But everything said and done, France are the deserving champions, for the sheer talent they have in their squad, for the mental fortitude they have consistently displayed, and for the tactical ingenuity of Didier Deschamps.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 00:00 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 15 Jul 2018
France
4:2
Croatia
Match Centre



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores