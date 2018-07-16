I called it.....yess....I called it

Arnav: It was my pre-tournament prediction: France were going to win it. And win it they did. This was the most exciting World Cup final I have ever been alive to watch, combining the fantastic with the farcical. There were certainly moments of France at their best — Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe's goals come to mind, but this was an enthralling and evenly-matched contest throughout, even if that won't be reflected in the scoreline. But everything said and done, France are the deserving champions, for the sheer talent they have in their squad, for the mental fortitude they have consistently displayed, and for the tactical ingenuity of Didier Deschamps.