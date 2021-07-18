Hungarian Ladies Open: Yulia Putintseva claims second career title with straight sets win over Anhelina Kalinina
The top seed and world number 42 triumphed 6-4, 6-0 over her Ukrainian opponent to add the Budapest crown to her maiden title at Nuremberg in 2019.
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva claimed her second career WTA title on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Anhelina Kalinina in the final of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
2021's BEST of Budapest 🇭🇺@PutintsevaYulia | #HungarianGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/Gdr08eobRD
— wta (@WTA) July 18, 2021
Putintseva enjoyed a dominant run to the final, and over the course of the tournament, she dropped just two sets, with the first one coming against Kateryna Kozlova in the quarter-final and the second one being a 3-6 defeat in the second set of the semi-final at the hands of Dalma Galfi.
Putintseva now heads for Tokyo to compete in the Olympics which start on Friday.
