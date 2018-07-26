Hungarian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas says he will not play supporting role for Lewis Hamilton in every race

Budapest: Valtteri Bottas said on Thursday that he will be racing to win and has no plans to operate in a supporting role for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Finn pushed to challenge Hamilton for victory during last Sunday's German Grand Prix before Mercedes issued team orders requesting him to 'hold position'. The 28-year-old insisted the team had not changed its policy and that this meant he was free to compete for wins.

"Obviously, it always goes case by case, but there is no plan at the moment for me to be in a support role," he said, adding, "we are still on equal terms and that is the plan for now and hopefully it will continue to the end of the year."

"With all the difficult races we had in the triple header, we lost so many points with different causes, so I kind of get the team's decision. We were side-by-side and they wanted to get those points. I am confident they would have done the same if I was in the lead at that point," Bottas stated.