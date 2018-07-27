You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo tops opening free practice session ahead of Sebastian Vettel

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 27, 2018 17:45:13 IST

Budapest: Daniel Ricciardo topped the times for Red Bull ahead of Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari in Friday morning’s opening free practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo was a noticeable absence in the top rankings of the German Grand Prix, after a number of grid penalties left him with little chance of winning. AP

Daniel Ricciardo was a noticeable absence in the top rankings of the German Grand Prix, after a number of grid penalties left him with little chance of winning. AP

The big-smiling Australian, who is expected to confirm his decision to remain with Red Bull in the next few days, clocked a best time of one minute and 17.613 seconds in a hot and dusty session at the Hungaroring. Ricciardo, who spent much of the German Grand Prix weekend concentrating on preparations for the Hungarian contest after being handed grid penalties, went top with 20 minutes remaining.

Vettel bounced back from his home humiliation last weekend, when he crashed out of the lead at the rain-hit German race, to top the times with his first timed lap earlier in the session. He wound up second ahead of Dutchman Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull, Ferrari team-mate Finn Kimi Raikkonen and the Mercedes of championship leader Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

On a circuit that delivered very little grip, most of the field used the session for tyre-testing and slithered around looking for adhesion as the track ‘rubbered’ in for the weekend. Frenchman Romain Grosjean was seventh for Haas ahead of German Nico Hulkenberg and his Renault team-mate Spaniard Carlos Sainz with Dane Kevin Magnussen 10th in the second Haas.

The session was without major incident, Swede Marcus Ericsson spinning twice in his Sauber and Hulkenberg suffering an engine cut-out.

Typically, Hamilton, who had a set-up overhaul during the session, summed up his and others’ feelings when he said, “these tyres are terrible, man” on his team radio.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 17:45 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores