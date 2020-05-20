You are here:
Hull City disappointed over letter calling for season to be deemed void leaked to championship clubs, EFL

Sports Reuters May 20, 2020 13:57:51 IST

Hull City have said they are disappointed that a letter to fellow Championship clubs and the English Football League (EFL) calling for the season to be voided was leaked to the media.

File image of Hull City players celebrating their return to Premier league in 2016/17. Reuters

The letter, published by the Daily Telegraph, quoted Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam as saying the campaign stalled by the COVID-19 crisis cannot be completed without “unnecessarily exposing Championship clubs to potential legal action” if employees contract the virus.

"We are disappointed a letter which was intended to remain private between the EFL and other championship clubs has been leaked," Hull, who are 21st in the second tier and two points above the relegation zone, said in a statement here

“It is our view that each club will, quite understandably, have their own view on the subject of how and when to return to play football and we fully respect that.

“The privacy of discussions between member clubs and the league is paramount to ensuring honest and open debate. As such, we will continue to engage in talks in the correct manner and will not enter into a public debate on the matters in hand.”

Championship clubs will vote this week on how to conclude the season.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 13:57:51 IST



