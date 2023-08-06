HS Prannoy finishes runner-up at the Australian Open after a battling performance
Australian Open badminton Highlights: HS Prannoy goes down fighting in three games to Weng Hong Yang
Australian Open badminton final: HS Prannoy loses in three games to Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles final
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Weng Hong Yang not going away
Weng Hong Yang is staying in it with three points in a row now to reduce the gap to two points. 71 shot rally at 19-17. Yes. 71 shot rally! HS Prannoy sends it into the net and both players collapse on the court at the end of it. HS Prannoy now up by just one point
Australian Open badminton men’s final preview: HS Prannoy will hope to add to his Malaysia Masters glory when he takes on Weng Hong Yang of China in the final of the Australian Open badminton in Sydney on Sunday.
Prannoy produced a comprehensive display of badminton to beat young compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the semi-final on Saturday. The 31-year-old Prannoy made his power and precision count to outwit Rajawat 21-18, 21-12.
The Indians huttler has looked sublime throughout the week and it was most evident during his come-from-behind win over World No 2 and top seed Anthony Ginting in the quarter-finals.
The Australian Open, a Super 500 competition, is one of seven at this level on the badminton calendar. Super 500 is a Grade 2 (Level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.
