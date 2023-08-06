Australian Open badminton Highlights: HS Prannoy goes down fighting in three games to Weng Hong Yang

Australian Open badminton final: HS Prannoy loses in three games to Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles final

August 06, 2023




Aug 06, 2023 - 14:03 (IST)



Aug 06, 2023 - 14:04 (IST)



Aug 06, 2023 - 13:59 (IST)

Weng Hong Yang wins Australian Open

Weng Hong Yang of China wins the Australian Open Super 500 tournament with a 21-9, 23-21, 22-20 scoreline against HS Prannoy. The Indian shuttler led by six points at one stage in the third game

Aug 06, 2023 - 13:55 (IST)

Weng Hong Yang has Championship point!

Weng Hong Yang with a smash into HS Prannoy's body and it doesn't come back. Championship point for the Chinese shuttler. A seventh point of eight for him. 

Aug 06, 2023 - 13:53 (IST)

Weng Hong Yang levels it again

Now Weng Hong Yang clips the net, the shuttle trickles over and HS Prannoy dives forward but that was always a lost cause. 20-20!

Aug 06, 2023 - 13:52 (IST)

HS Prannoy has CHAMPIONSHIP POINT

HS Prannoy gets the luck of the net and Weng Hong Yang sends the shuttle wide

Aug 06, 2023 - 13:52 (IST)

Weng Hong Yang levels it!

Five points in a row for the Chinese shuttler and it is now 19-19! HS Prannoy led by six points at one stage and now it is even this deep into the match. An angled shot, lands short, and HS Prannoy is unable to get it back

Aug 06, 2023 - 13:50 (IST)

Weng Hong Yang not going away

Weng Hong Yang is staying in it with three points in a row now to reduce the gap to two points. 71 shot rally at 19-17. Yes. 71 shot rally! HS Prannoy sends it into the net and both players collapse on the court at the end of it. HS Prannoy now up by just one point

Aug 06, 2023 - 13:46 (IST)

HS Prannoy powers to five point lead

HS Prannoy powering some big smashes now. Three smashes, three points won for him. Once again, he is powered by the crowd and giving it back to them in return

Aug 06, 2023 - 13:44 (IST)

HS Prannoy smashes forward!

HS Prannoy clenches his fist after a fierce smash is far too powerful for the Chinese shuttler to get back. The four point lead is restored

Australian Open badminton men’s final preview: HS Prannoy will hope to add to his Malaysia Masters glory when he takes on Weng Hong Yang of China in the final of the Australian Open badminton in Sydney on Sunday.

Prannoy produced a comprehensive display of badminton to beat young compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the semi-final on Saturday. The 31-year-old Prannoy made his power and precision count to outwit Rajawat 21-18, 21-12.

The Indians huttler has looked sublime throughout the week and it was most evident during his come-from-behind win over World No 2 and top seed Anthony Ginting in the quarter-finals.

The Australian Open, a Super 500 competition, is one of seven at this level on the badminton calendar. Super 500 is a Grade 2 (Level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.

Published on: August 06, 2023 14:05:37 IST

