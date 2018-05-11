Howzat! England pacer Stuart Broad beats over six million players to be No 1 FPL manager in Gameweek 37

He might be ranked twelfth in the ICC Test bowlers' rankings but Stuart Broad has just topped the Gameweek 37 rankings of the Premier League's Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pacer, England's all-time second highest wicket-taker behind James Anderson, finished ahead of more than six million FPL managers from around the world in Gameweek 37 with a total score of 180 points.

The Nottingham Forest fan played his bench boost chip and captained Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his team Selby Forest scored 180 points for the game week – with the global average score being only 67. Ahead of Manchester United's match at West Ham on Thursday, Broad led the scoreboard with 169 points with the Englishman having Hammers' keeper Adrian on his bench. With the scores 0-0 at half-time, Broad even tweeted at West Ham to stay focused in the second-half and to gain him four valuable points for a clean sheet.

Adrian duly kept a clean sheet and won Broad 11 points — two points for playing the match, four for the clean sheet, two points for making six saves and three bonus points. Broad's showing this week has helped increase his overall tally with his overall score rising to 1,968 points taking him to 959,370th in the world.

As the overall winner of a Gameweek, Broad will receive a Premier League goodie bag for his efforts.