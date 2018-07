Arnav: Oh no. No no no no no no. I can barely type. It seemed written in the stars: England had their classic white kit out, there were no injuries, Trippier scored an absolute peach in the sixth minute.

Where did it all go so horribly, awfully, tearfully wrong? I could diagnose a bunch of things: Croatia's revival after half time, questionable substitutions from Southgate, goodness knows what else. I'm in no mood to run the rule right now.

England are cursed aren't they? I said it at the start, ecstatic hope and crushing disappointment. How the latter sucker punches you every time. Every. Single. Time.

Now it's time for the post-loss ritual that every England fan knows all too well: hiding behind the sofa.