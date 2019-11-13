Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal makes first-round exit after straight-game defeat to China's Cai Yan Yan

Hong Kong: Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after facing a defeat in the first round.

Nehwal was defeated by China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22.

The Chinese shuttler made an aggressive start to the match and she did not allow Nehwal to get into her groove.

After losing the first game, Nehwal tried to make a comeback in the second game, but Yan Yan was up to the task and she wrapped up the match quite comprehensively.

The world number nine Nehwal has had a troubled run in this year as she has now faced exits from a tournament in the first round five times.

Earlier this year, Cai Yan Yan had knocked out Nehwal in the first round of the China Open.

Later in the day, BWF World Championships gold medalist PV Sindhu would be in action as she would face South Korea's Kim Ga Eun.