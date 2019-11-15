You are here:
Hong Kong Open: Local hope Lee Cheuk-yiu stuns Viktor Axelsen to set up semi-final clash against Kidambi Srikanth

Sports Agence France-Presse Nov 15, 2019 22:46:01 IST

  • Lee Cheuk-yiu stunned former badminton world number one, Viktor Axelsen, to stroll into the semi-finals of his home Hong Kong Open on Friday

  • The tournament has ploughed on despite pro-democracy protests in the city and Lee will play India's Kidambi Srikanth in the last four on Saturday

  • The Hong Kong Open is one of the few high-profile sports events to go ahead in the city during five months of increasingly violent demonstrations

Lee Cheuk-yiu stunned former badminton world number one, Viktor Axelsen, to stroll into the semi-finals of his home Hong Kong Open on Friday.

File image of Lee Cheuk-yiu. AFP

The tournament has ploughed on despite pro-democracy protests in the city and Lee will play India's Kidambi Srikanth in the last four on Saturday.

Unseeded Lee defeated the Dane Axelsen, the seventh seed, 21-14, 21-19 in their quarter-final.

"My opponent played very well today and I didn't control the shuttle under the conditions, so of course very disappointed about that. I had problems reading his shots," said Axelsen.

Lee, the world number 27 from Hong Kong who on Thursday defeated China's third seed Shi Yuqi, said: "The fans made a big difference. The pressure was on him, I only thought of pressing forward all the time. He's so much taller than me so I had to be aggressive. I wouldn't have a chance if he got a big lead."

The Hong Kong Open is one of the few high-profile sports events to go ahead in the city during five months of increasingly violent demonstrations.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 22:46:01 IST

