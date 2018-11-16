Hong Kong Open 2018, live badminton score and updates: Kenta Nishimoto beats Kidambi Srikanth; Sameer Verma to play later

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated his compatriot HS Prannoy in an all-Indian men's singles clash to enter the quarter-finals while PV Sindhu lost the women's singles tie to crash out of the Hong Kong open tournament on Thursday.
In a marathon match of an hour and seven minutes, the fourth seed Srikanth edged past Prannoy 18-21, 30-29, 21-18 while third seed Sindhu went down to Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea 24-26, 20-22 in straight games.
After losing the first game, Srikanth bounced back in the second game in a hard-fought battle. The third game saw another intense battle between the two but Srikanth proved much better towards the end and wrapped up the issue.
The other Indian, Sameer Verma, also advanced as he got a walkover from his fifth seed Chinese opponent Chen Long.
In women's singles category, Sindhu never looked in the contention as she struggled to find her rhythm right from the start of the match.
In the first game Sindhu tried to give some fight as she took the match to the last but the second game saw much better performance from her opponent which resulted in her loss.
In mixed doubles category, Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out losing to Lee Yang and Hsu of Chinese Taipei.
The Chinese Taipei duo defeated the Indians 21-17, 21-11 in just 37 minutes of play.
Highlights
NISHIMOTO THROUGH
Srikanth had no answers whatsoever. That's pretty much the story of the second game and he succumbed to Nishimoto's variety of strokes at the net. The Japanese registers a 21-17, 21-13 win. This is Nishimoto's first win over the Indian ace.
Srikanth vs Nishimoto
The Indian enjoys a healthy 3-0 lead over the eighth seed Nishimoto in the overall head-to-head meetings. Srikanth had defeated the Japanese shuttler at the Badminton Asia Championships 2018.
14:51 (IST)
Intanon enters semi-finals
Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon registers a comprehensive win over second seed Akane Yamaguchi. A 21-9, 21-16 victory for the sixth seed guides her to the last four of the competition.
14:15 (IST)
Earlier in the day, Momota defeated Christie in three games. Check out the highlights!
14:03 (IST)
13:55 (IST)
Game over for Srikanth?
13:53 (IST)
Srikanth 9-17 Nishimoto!
The Indian shuttler has managed to win a slew of points but it's a mountain to climb from here on.
13:50 (IST)
Srikanth 4-15 Nishimoto!
There have been a lot of errors at the net by Srikanth in the second game. Most of his strokes haven't been effective.
13:48 (IST)
13:46 (IST)
Srikanth 17-21 Nishimoto
Things clearly not going as per plan for the Indian. He was trailing for most of the game, and never looked to find his groove by the end of the first game. He needs major course correction in the second game if he needs to avoid an early ouster.
13:27 (IST)
Srikanth 7-11 Nishimoto
The two shuttlers were neck-and-neck until 5-5, but Japan's Nishimoto raced to a four-point lead in the blink of an eye. Srikanth did well to claw two more points back with some solid retrieving, but eventually, it was the Japanese who went into the mid-game break with the upper-hand and the advantage in the match.
13:06 (IST)
12:52 (IST)
Results so far:
World No 1 Kento Momota fought back from a game down to overcome Indonesia's talented Jonatan Christie 22-24, 21-9, 21-9.
12:14 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Hong Kong Open quarter-finals. India's Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma will be in action along with a host of other badminton superstars.
Stay tuned for updates.