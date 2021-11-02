Honda driver Marc Marquez to miss Algarve MotoGP due to concussion suffered in training
'This past Saturday, Marc Marquez, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion,' said Honda's statement.
Paris: Marc Marquez will miss the Algarve MotoGP in Portugal after suffering a "slight concussion" in a training crash, Honda announced on Tuesday.
"This past Saturday, Marc Marquez, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion," said his team's statement.
"After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status. As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix."
The six-time MotoGP world champion missed the entire 2020 season as well as the start of this season after smashing his right arm in a race crash.
But despite continuing problems with right-handed corners, he had rediscovered his form in recent weeks, winning the last two races in Austin and Emilia Romagna.
