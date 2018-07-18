Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 full schedule: Match time table in IST, complete fixtures for the tournament

The hockey Women's World Cup is set to start from 21 July at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, England. Experienced forward Rani Rampal will lead the 18-member Indian hockey team. Goalkeeper Savita will shoulder the responsibility of vice-captaincy of the side. India has been placed in Pool B along with hosts and World No 2 England, World No 7 USA and World No 16 Ireland.

Another goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu is making a comeback to the team after having been rested for the Spain tour.

India's defence will consist of Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Deepika, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur and youngster Reena Khokhar, who makes a comeback into the team. In the midfield, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur and Nikki Pradhan will hold fort.

Captain Rani returned to the team during their Spain tour and will again be leading her team's forward-line. The ace-striker will be linking up with the experienced Vandana Katariya while Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Udita will also provide them support in attack.

Here's the full schedule of the World Cup:

Pools

Pool A: China, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea

Pool B: England, India, United States of America, Ireland

Pool C: Germany, South Africa, Argentina, Spain

Pool D: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Belgium

Full Schedule

Saturday, 21 July

1 Germany vs South Africa - Pool C - 4.30 pm IST

England vs India - Pool B - 6.30 pm IST

USA vs Ireland - Pool B - 10.30 pm IST

Sunday, 22 July

Australia vs Japan - Pool D 12.30 am IST

China vs Italy - Pool A - 3.30 pm IST

Argentina vs Spain - Pool C - 5.30 pm IST

Netherlands vs Korea Pool A - 9.30 pm IST

New Zealand vs Belgium- Pool D - 11.30 pm IST

Tuesday, 24 July

Japan vs New Zealand - Pool D - 5 pm IST

Australia vs Belgium - Pool D - 7 pm IST

Wednesday, 25 July

Germany vs Argentina - Pool C - 10.30 pm IST

Thursday, 26 July

USA vs England - Pool B - 12.30 am IST

Spain vs South Africa - Pool C - 4.30 pm IST

India - Ireland - Pool B - 6:30 pm IST

Friday, 27 July

China vs Netherlands - Pool A - 10:30 pm IST

Saturday, 28 July

Korea vs Italy - Pool A - 12.30 am IST

Spain vs Germany - Pool C - 4.30 pm IST

Argentina vs South - Pool C - 6.30 pm IST

Japan - Belgium - Pool D - 10.30 pm IST

Sunday, 29 July

New Zealand vs Australia - Pool D - 12.30 am IST

Korea vs China - Pool A - 3.30 pm IST

Netherlands vs Italia - Pool A - 5.30 pm IST

India vs USA - Pool B - 9.30 pm IST

England vs Ireland - Pool B - 11.30 pm IST

Monday, 30 July

2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D -Crossover - 10.30 pm IST (Match 25)

Tuesday 31 July

2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C - Crossover - 12.45 am IST (Match 26)

2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B - Crossover - 10.30 pm IST (Match 27)

Wednesday, 1 August

2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A - Crossover - 12.45 am IST (Match 28)

1st Pool C vs Winner of match 26 - Quarter-final - 10.30 am IST (Match 29)

Thursday, 2 August

1st Pool D - Winner of match 25 vs Quarter-final - 12.45 am IST (Match 30)

1st Pool A - Winner of 28 vs Quarter-final - 10.30 pm IST (Match 31)

Friday, 3 August

1st Pool B - Winner of match 27 vs Quarter-final - 12.45 am IST (Match 32)

Saturday, 4 August

Winner of match 31 vs Winner of match 30 - Semi-final (1) - 6.30 pm IST (Match 33)

Winner of match 32 vs Winner of match 29 -Semi-final (2) - 9.00 pm IST (Match 34)

Sunday, August 5

Loser of match 33 vs Loser of match 34 - Bronze Medal match - 6.30 pm IST

Winner of match 33 vs Winner of match 34 - Gold Medal match - 9.00 pm IST

With inputs from IANS