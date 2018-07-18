Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 full schedule: Match time table in IST, complete fixtures for the tournament

The hockey Women's World Cup is set to start from 21 July at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, England. Experienced forward Rani Rampal will lead the 18-member Indian hockey team. Goalkeeper Savita will shoulder the responsibility of vice-captaincy of the side. India has been placed in Pool B along with hosts and World No 2 England, World No 7 USA and World No 16 Ireland.
Another goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu is making a comeback to the team after having been rested for the Spain tour.
India's defence will consist of Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Deepika, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur and youngster Reena Khokhar, who makes a comeback into the team. In the midfield, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur and Nikki Pradhan will hold fort.
Captain Rani returned to the team during their Spain tour and will again be leading her team's forward-line. The ace-striker will be linking up with the experienced Vandana Katariya while Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Udita will also provide them support in attack.
Here's the full schedule of the World Cup:
Pools
Pool A: China, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea
Pool B: England, India, United States of America, Ireland
Pool C: Germany, South Africa, Argentina, Spain
Pool D: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Belgium
Full Schedule
Saturday, 21 July
1 Germany vs South Africa - Pool C - 4.30 pm IST
England vs India - Pool B - 6.30 pm IST
USA vs Ireland - Pool B - 10.30 pm IST
Sunday, 22 July
Australia vs Japan - Pool D 12.30 am IST
China vs Italy - Pool A - 3.30 pm IST
Argentina vs Spain - Pool C - 5.30 pm IST
Netherlands vs Korea Pool A - 9.30 pm IST
New Zealand vs Belgium- Pool D - 11.30 pm IST
Tuesday, 24 July
Japan vs New Zealand - Pool D - 5 pm IST
Australia vs Belgium - Pool D - 7 pm IST
Wednesday, 25 July
Germany vs Argentina - Pool C - 10.30 pm IST
Thursday, 26 July
USA vs England - Pool B - 12.30 am IST
Spain vs South Africa - Pool C - 4.30 pm IST
India - Ireland - Pool B - 6:30 pm IST
Friday, 27 July
China vs Netherlands - Pool A - 10:30 pm IST
Saturday, 28 July
Korea vs Italy - Pool A - 12.30 am IST
Spain vs Germany - Pool C - 4.30 pm IST
Argentina vs South - Pool C - 6.30 pm IST
Japan - Belgium - Pool D - 10.30 pm IST
Sunday, 29 July
New Zealand vs Australia - Pool D - 12.30 am IST
Korea vs China - Pool A - 3.30 pm IST
Netherlands vs Italia - Pool A - 5.30 pm IST
India vs USA - Pool B - 9.30 pm IST
England vs Ireland - Pool B - 11.30 pm IST
Monday, 30 July
2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D -Crossover - 10.30 pm IST (Match 25)
Tuesday 31 July
2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C - Crossover - 12.45 am IST (Match 26)
2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B - Crossover - 10.30 pm IST (Match 27)
Wednesday, 1 August
2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A - Crossover - 12.45 am IST (Match 28)
1st Pool C vs Winner of match 26 - Quarter-final - 10.30 am IST (Match 29)
Thursday, 2 August
1st Pool D - Winner of match 25 vs Quarter-final - 12.45 am IST (Match 30)
1st Pool A - Winner of 28 vs Quarter-final - 10.30 pm IST (Match 31)
Friday, 3 August
1st Pool B - Winner of match 27 vs Quarter-final - 12.45 am IST (Match 32)
Saturday, 4 August
Winner of match 31 vs Winner of match 30 - Semi-final (1) - 6.30 pm IST (Match 33)
Winner of match 32 vs Winner of match 29 -Semi-final (2) - 9.00 pm IST (Match 34)
Sunday, August 5
Loser of match 33 vs Loser of match 34 - Bronze Medal match - 6.30 pm IST
Winner of match 33 vs Winner of match 34 - Gold Medal match - 9.00 pm IST
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 23:35 PM