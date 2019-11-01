Hockey Olympic Qualifiers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India's men's and women's matches online

India's men's and women's hockey teams will have their final chance to book their tickets for Tokyo 2020 during the International Hockey Federation Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar.

Both sides will play across two legs, and the winner will be decided on the aggregate goals scored. The winner will seal their berth for the marquee event. In case the score remains tied on aggregate, a penalty shootout will be played to decide the winner.

The men’s team is currently ranked fifth in the world rankings and are coming on the back on a successful tour in Europe where they beat formidable sides like Spain and Belgium. They start favourites against the 20th-ranked Russian side. Women's team, meanwhile, will have a stiffer challenge in the form of USA.

Click here to for a ready reckoner of the FIH Olympic qualifiers

Here's all you need to know regarding the coverage of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers:

Who are India playing against?

The men's team will battle it out against Russia while the women's team will take on the USA.

When and where will the match be played?

The first leg will be on 1 November, while the second leg will be played on 2 November at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Both men's and women's games will take place at the same venue. How do I watch the match LIVE?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will the LIVE coverage start?

The women’s game will be played first at 6:00 pm IST, while the men’s match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

Matches LIVE streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the LIVE updates on firstpost.com

