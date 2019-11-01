Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, LIVE SCORE: India make it 4-0 against US thanks to Navneet's goal

Preview: India's men's and women's hockey teams will have their final chance to book their tickets for Tokyo 2020 during the International Hockey Federation Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar.
Both sides will play across two legs, and the winner will be decided on the aggregate goals scored. The winner will seal their berth for the marquee event. In case the score remains tied on aggregate, a penalty shootout will be played to decide the winner.
The men’s team is currently ranked fifth in the world rankings and are coming on the back on a successful tour in Europe where they beat formidable sides like Spain and Belgium. They start favourites against the 20th-ranked Russian side. Women's team, meanwhile, will have a stiffer challenge in the form of USA.
Click here to for a ready reckoner of the FIH Olympic qualifiers
Here's all you need to know regarding the coverage of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers:
Who are India playing against?
The men's team will battle it out against Russia while the women's team will take on the USA.
When and where will the match be played?
The first leg will be on 1 November, while the second leg will be played on 2 November at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Both men's and women's games will take place at the same venue.
How do I watch the match LIVE?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.
What time will the LIVE coverage start?
The women’s game will be played first at 6:00 pm IST, while the men’s match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Where can I follow the match online?
Matches LIVE streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the LIVE updates on firstpost.com
Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 19:25:08 IST
Highlights
46' IND 4-0 USA
IND 3-0 USA
End of the third quarter. A hugely successful one for India considering they scored two goals in two minutes to extend their lead in the match.
IND 3-0 USA
IND 2-0 USA
GOAAAAL!
Sharmila's flick from the close range double the lead for India. Wow!
IND 1-0 USA
29' IND 1-0 USA
IND 0-0 USA
End of the first quarter.
Indian women started the match on a strong note but USA enjoyed better chances.
United States starting XI: Lauren Moyer, Amanda Magadan, Ashley Hoffman, Julia Young, Anna Dessoye, Ali Froede, Kathleen Sharkey, Margaux Paolino, Caitlin Van Sickle, Alyssa Manley, Kelsey Bing.
India's starting XI: Rani (C), Gurjit, Monika, Reena, Deep Grace, Savita (GK), Navjot, Vandana, Sushila, Namita, Lilma
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:25 (IST)
46' IND 4-0 USA
19:22 (IST)
IND 3-0 USA
Right then, time for the final quarter. A big one for the United States. They need to come up with something special here.
19:21 (IST)
IND 3-0 USA
End of the third quarter. A hugely successful one for India considering they scored two goals in two minutes to extend their lead in the match.
19:19 (IST)
44' IND 3-0 USA
19:18 (IST)
IND 3-0 USA
19:14 (IST)
IND 2-0 USA
GOAAAAL!
Sharmila's flick from the close range double the lead for India. Wow!
19:12 (IST)
38' IND 1-0 USA
19:07 (IST)
32' IND 1-0 USA
Penalty corner for India. Monika finds the foot of Alyssia Parker. Will they extend the lead? Nope. Gurgit's shot is saved, and the follow-up hit goes wide.
19:01 (IST)
IND 1-0 USA
18:53 (IST)
IND 1-0 USA
18:49 (IST)
29' IND 1-0 USA
18:47 (IST)
29' IND 0-0 USA
18:45 (IST)
27' IND 0-0 USA
Another superb chance for USA. But once again, the final shot is missing. Meanwhile, here's a second penalty corner chance for USA but it's off the target.
18:41 (IST)
23' IND 0-0 USA
18:39 (IST)
21' IND 0-0 USA
18:38 (IST)
20' IND 0-0 USA
Oh what a chance for USA. Lauren Moyer dribbles past her defenders on the left and unleashes a shot but Indian goalkeeper Savita does well to save the shot.
18:33 (IST)
17' IND 0-0 USA
18:30 (IST)
16' IND 0-0 USA
18:28 (IST)
IND 0-0 USA
End of the first quarter.
Indian women started the match on a strong note but USA enjoyed better chances.
18:28 (IST)
18:27 (IST)
12' IND 0-0 USA
India's Lilima Minz gets a green card and that means she is off for two minutes.
18:25 (IST)
11' IND 0-0 USA
18:20 (IST)
7' IND 0-0 USA
18:18 (IST)
IND 0-0 USA
18:15 (IST)
IND 0-0 USA
Indian women, playing in all whites, are attacking from the right to left. They are enjoying the possession in the early stages of the first quarter. Two and half minutes are done.
18:12 (IST)
1' IND 0-0 USA
The national anthems and the handshakes are done and the match is underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
18:05 (IST)
A reminder of how the two-match system works:
The winners will be determined as follows: teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, three points are awarded to the winner, one point to each team in the event of a draw and zero point to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If the equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner
Courtesy: FIH.
18:03 (IST)
United States starting XI: Lauren Moyer, Amanda Magadan, Ashley Hoffman, Julia Young, Anna Dessoye, Ali Froede, Kathleen Sharkey, Margaux Paolino, Caitlin Van Sickle, Alyssa Manley, Kelsey Bing.
17:57 (IST)
India's starting XI: Rani (C), Gurjit, Monika, Reena, Deep Grace, Savita (GK), Navjot, Vandana, Sushila, Namita, Lilma
17:53 (IST)
The Indian men's hockey team will have to guard against complacency when it takes on lower-ranked Russia, while a tricky contest awaits their female counterparts against USA in the two-legged Olympic qualifiers.
Click here for all you need to know ahead about India's qualification matches.
17:42 (IST)
Here's the starting line-up of the women's team against United States of America
17:36 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Two big matches for India as both men's and women's teams will be in action at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The women's team faces United States in their first-leg while the men's side will take on Russia later in the night.
The women's match will begin at 6 pm so stay tuned with us as we will get you all the updates from the game.