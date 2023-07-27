Torneo del Centenario 2023: India men collect first point of campaign with 1-1 draw against Netherlands
While captain Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead in the first quarter, Jasper Brinkman brought Netherlands on level terms with an equaliser in Q3 as the two teams split points at the end of the match.
India came back fighting following their defeat in the opening game of Torneo del Centenario tournament against Spain, holding heavyweights Netherlands to a 1-1 draw to collect their first point of the campaign
The Harmanpreet Singh-led men’s side began the four-team event that marks the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation (Real Federación Española de Hockey) with a 2-1 defeat against the hosts with the captain scoring in the very final minute of the game to halve the deficit.
On Thursday, it was Harmanpreet (12′) scoring from a penalty corner again, although unlike the Spain fixture the Indians managed to seize the lead in the very first quarter and managed to maintain their lead going into halftime.
!⚡️
Related Articles
The Indian skipper scores from a short corner to hand his side the lead in the opening quarter.
Sign up and witness the battle of the giants
1-0 #CentenarioHockeyEspañol | @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/y9K3IY2urV
— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 26, 2023
The Dutchmen however, kept clawing back with waves of counter-attacks, which resulted in a handful of penalty corners, and the change of ends after halftime prove useful for them as Jasper Brinkman scored the equaliser from one of the PCs in the third quarter to bring Netherlands on level terms with India.
Both teams played out a thrilling, fast-paced final quarter in which multiple chances were created although neither could find the finishing touch to collect a winner, and settled for a stalemate in the end.
Dutch custodian Maurits Visser was arguably the standout performer from either side in the fixture, his reflexes denying India a second goal on several occasions, including when they were awarded three consecutive short corners in the second half.
India had a similar result against England in the women’s game that took place earlier in the day, though unlike the men, the Savita Punia-led side were the one scoring the equaliser.
In their opening game of the tournament, it was Lalremsiami who fired in the equaliser in the 41st minute after Holly Hunt (7′) gave England the lead in the first quarter.
also read
Lalit among five India forwards overlooked for Asian Champions Trophy squad
Apart from Lalit, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh, who are all currently with the Indian squad in Spain gearing up for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament, also missed the cut
Indian women's and men's hockey teams to begin FIH Pro League campaign in Bhubaneswar
The Indian women's team, who were promoted after being crowned champions of the FIH Nations League, will take the field first against China on 6 February
Torneo del Centenario 2023: Lalremsiami's strike helps India women hold England to 1-1 draw
For India, Lalremsiami (41st minute) scored the equaliser after Holly Hunt (7th) gave England the lead.