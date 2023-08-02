The Pakistan men’s hockey team arrived in Chnneai late Tuesday night for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Pakistan team entered India on Tuesday through the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar and then took a flight to Chennai via Bangalore.

Pakistan are the most successful team in the history of the tournament alongside India with three Champions Trophy titles. They are set to open their campaign against Malaysia on 3 August. India will face Pakistan on 9 August.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be played from 3 to 12 August and will include six teams – India, Pakistan, Korea, China, Malaysia, and Japan.

“We are always excited to play in India and it definitely adds to the pressure, but good quality players know how to perform and deliver under pressure, hence, we are hopeful of a good show on and off the field,” Pakistan’s Coach Sheikh Shahnaz said after the team’s arrival.

“We are here to play positive hockey and I believe that India and Pakistan should play more and more matches against each other as it will help both teams to take their respective games to the next level. Also, the Asian Champions Trophy will serve as a good precursor to Hangzhou Asian Games as we will be playing against the same teams in China, so this tournament will help us identify strengths and weaknesses of our opponents. We are hopeful of at least playing the final of the tournament.”

The anticipation builds up 😍 Pakistan Men’s Hockey Team arrived in Chennai for their quest to win Hero Asian Champions Trophy for the fourth time.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/shbeiHcaCv — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2023

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that his young team should not have a problem playing under pressure and that he is looking forward to playing in India.

“Many of the young players in our team recently played in the Junior Asia Cup. So, for them, this tournament will be familiar to a certain extent and they won’t find it very difficult to get accustomed to the conditions here and play in such high-level tournaments as I think that a sportsman is habitual to soak pressure and perform in crunch situations,” he said.

“Also, I have some wonderful memories of playing in India when I last came to this country five years ago to participate in the 2018 World Cup. This time as well, I have come here with the hope of giving our best as a team and gaining as much experience as we can. Moreover, it’s a crucial tournament for us in regards to the upcoming Asian Games as we will be able to try different team combinations and fine-tune our strategies in this competition, which will ultimately help us improve as a team.”