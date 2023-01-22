Auto refresh feeds

GOAAL! Lalit Upadhyay scores! Akashdeep with a brilliant run to send in a long ball to Abhishek, who then passes to Lalit, and Lalit does the rest, finding the net. India with the lead. 1-0!

Harmanpreet came close in the final seconds of the first quarter, and India will be looking to create more chances in the second quarter as they aim for a lead.

An exciting contest in Bhubaneswar as India double their lead, but that lead is halved by a goal from Sam Lane. 2-1 at half time in Bhubaneswar.

Second half is underway, New Zealand still in it with a fighting chance as they trail India by just one goal. Will New Zealand level the scores in the third quarter?

India score their third goal! And the task is cut out for New Zealand once again, who fall two goals behind.

GOOALL! New Zealand hit back with another goal and the deficit is down to one goal again! What a roller-coaster of a game this has been!

More than five minutes into the fourth quarter, and New Zealand have levelled matters yet again! 3-3!

The final hoooter rings up in Bhubaneswar, and New Zealand come agonisingly short of making it 4-3, withy Krishan Pathak making a miraculous save. It finishes 3-3, and now a shootout follows to declare who goes through to the quarter-finals.

Preview: India will take on New Zealand in a do-or-die crossover tie at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Having finished second in pool D, behind England on goal difference, an unbeaten India are optimistic ahead of the crucial match, which yet again promises to be a house-full affair with tickets for the match being sold out.

“We have played them earlier (during the FIH Hockey Pro League), we need to tighten our defence but it’s more set now compared to Pro League. I expect a stronger defensive performance tomorrow,” expressed Chief Coach Graham Reid.

“They (New Zealand) have nothing to lose. The pressure is on us but I’ve said this before that if we play well and execute our chances we can beat any team,” he added.

On the team missing the services of Hardik Singh, who has now been ruled out of the tournament, Graham emphasised that there is enough talent in the group and any player can step up when given a chance.

He said, “While it is disappointing for Hardik and he was in good form, we have enough talent in the group and Raj Kumar Pal, who comes in, has done well for the team earlier this year and we are quite confident of a good show.”

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh on the other hand addressed the team’s PC conversion rate.

He said, “I agree we haven’t converted the chances, but we can’t let that pressure us. We need to look at executing in every opportunity we create. We can’t let that frustrate us and we just need to work on getting it right.”

With inputs from ANI