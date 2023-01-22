India vs New Zealand Crossover, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: IND 3-3 NZ

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match between India and New Zealand in Bhubaneswar. India failed to top Pool D after the group matches, and a win for either team will see them through to the quarter-finals.

FP Sports January 22, 2023 18:37:02 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India vs New Zealand Crossover, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: IND 3-3 NZ

Indian hockey team players. Image: Hockey India

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:45 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

The final hoooter rings up in Bhubaneswar, and New Zealand come agonisingly short of making it 4-3, withy Krishan Pathak making a miraculous save. It finishes 3-3, and now a shootout follows to declare who goes through to the quarter-finals. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:33 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

More than five minutes into the fourth quarter, and New Zealand have levelled matters yet again! 3-3! 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:20 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

GOOALL! New Zealand hit back with another goal and the deficit is down to one goal again! What a roller-coaster of a game this has been! 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:17 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

India score their third goal! And the task is cut out for New Zealand once again, who fall two goals behind. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 20:05 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

Second half is underway, New Zealand still in it with a fighting chance as they trail India by just one goal. Will New Zealand level the scores in the third quarter? 

Jan 22, 2023 - 19:54 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

An exciting contest in Bhubaneswar as India double their lead, but that lead is halved by a goal from Sam Lane. 2-1 at half time in Bhubaneswar. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 19:54 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

An exciting contest in Bhubaneswar as India double their lead, but that lead is halved by a goal from Sam Lane. 2-1 at half time in Bhubaneswar. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 19:54 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

An exciting contest in Bhubaneswar as India double their lead, but that lead is halved by a goal from Sam Lane. 2-1 at half time in Bhubaneswar. 

Jan 22, 2023 - 19:36 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

GOAAL! Lalit Upadhyay scores! Akashdeep with a brilliant run to send in a long ball to Abhishek, who then passes to Lalit, and Lalit does the rest, finding the net. India with the lead. 1-0! 

Jan 22, 2023 - 19:31 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

Harmanpreet came close in the final seconds of the first quarter, and India will be looking to create more chances in the second quarter as they aim for a lead. 

Load More

Preview: India will take on New Zealand in a do-or-die crossover tie at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Having finished second in pool D, behind England on goal difference, an unbeaten India are optimistic ahead of the crucial match, which yet again promises to be a house-full affair with tickets for the match being sold out.
“We have played them earlier (during the FIH Hockey Pro League), we need to tighten our defence but it’s more set now compared to Pro League. I expect a stronger defensive performance tomorrow,” expressed Chief Coach Graham Reid.

“They (New Zealand) have nothing to lose. The pressure is on us but I’ve said this before that if we play well and execute our chances we can beat any team,” he added.

On the team missing the services of Hardik Singh, who has now been ruled out of the tournament, Graham emphasised that there is enough talent in the group and any player can step up when given a chance.

He said, “While it is disappointing for Hardik and he was in good form, we have enough talent in the group and Raj Kumar Pal, who comes in, has done well for the team earlier this year and we are quite confident of a good show.”

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh on the other hand addressed the team’s PC conversion rate.

He said, “I agree we haven’t converted the chances, but we can’t let that pressure us. We need to look at executing in every opportunity we create. We can’t let that frustrate us and we just need to work on getting it right.”

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: January 22, 2023 20:42:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

Hockey World Cup 2023: Top 5 favourites to win the trophy
Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Top 5 favourites to win the trophy

Hockey World Cup 2023: We take a look at five teams who can clinch the prestigious hockey trophy.

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 Live streaming: When and where to watch FIH Men's Hockey WC live
Hockey

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 Live streaming: When and where to watch FIH Men's Hockey WC live

Hockey World Cup: India vs England Live Streaming, when and where to watch IND vs ENG FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match,

Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start
Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start

Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: Full time! It's victory to India over Spain, as they beat the opponents 2-0. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India the 2-0 lead, and Spain were never able to respond to that from there. Positive start to the hosts' campaign.