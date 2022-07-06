India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live streaming
India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live streaming Online - watch out India time, date of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. Live telecast
The Indian women's team will be up against New Zealand in their Pool B match. The side has two points in the kitty after drawing their last two matches against England and China.
The top teams of the groups will qualify directly to the quarter-finals and a victory over New Zealand will help India register a place in the final eight if China manage a draw or suffer a defeat against England.
When will IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match be played?
The Pool B match between India and New Zealand will be held on 7 July (Thursday).
Where will IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match be played?
The Pool B match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen
When will the IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match start?
The IND-W vs NZ-W Pool B match will begin at 11 PM IST.
How can I watch Watch IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, Live?
The IND-W vs NZ-W Pool B match will be Live on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD. The Live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
