India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live streaming Online - watch out india time, date of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. Live telecast

The India women’s hockey team will look for nothing less than a victory when they take on Asian rivals China in their second match of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 tournament on Tuesday.

Savita Punia-led India played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against England in their opening encounter. Isabelle Petter opened the scoring for England on Sunday, but Vandana Katariya cancelled out the opener to level the scores at the end of the second quarter. The rest of match witnessed an even contest but neither of the teams managed to find a winner in the second half of the contest.

In the 56th minute, India had the chance to take the lead. That was when Neha and Navjot worked within the D to help Sharmila find the deflection. Sharmila, though, missed out on the chance to take the lead after failing to connect the ball with the hockey stick.

Monika claimed India’s seventh penalty corner with less than five minutes to go, but England’s solid defence led by goalkeeper Maddie Hinch meant that they denied the goal for India.

In their previous match, China played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand, so it’s all to play for in the contest come Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match:

When will the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China be played?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played on 5 July, 2022.

Where will the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China be played?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen .

What time will the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China start?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will begin at 8 pm (IST)

How can I watch the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be telecast on Star Sports 3. It can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.