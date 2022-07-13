Live Hockey Score india vs japan, Women Hockey World Cup LIVE in India
File image of the Savita Punia-led India women's hockey team. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
Preview: India will take to the field one last time in the ongoing FIH Women's World Cup when they face Japan in the 9th-12th place playoff at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain on Wednesday.
India enter this game on the back of a narrow victory over Canada on Sunday, beating them 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the two teams were tied at a goal apiece. Japan, on the other hand, beat neighbours Korea 3-2 in the other game that took place on Sunday.
India, placed in Pool B in the group stage, started off with back-to-back draws against England and China, both ending in one-all, before going down to New Zealand 3-4 in a high-scoring encounter to finish third in their group, marginally ahead of the Chinese thanks to their superior goal difference.
All three group matches took place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
India then travelled to Spain, where they took on the tournament co-hosts in a crossover match for a spot in the quarter-finals. The Women in Blue would once again end up short, this time in a low-scoring affair in which just one goal was scored across the four quarters.
