Sports

India women's hockey team wins bronze at CWG 2022: Who said what on Twitter

India women's hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating New Zealand

FP Sports August 07, 2022 16:34:10 IST
India women's hockey team wins bronze at CWG 2022: Who said what on Twitter

India defeated New Zealand in the bronze medal match in CWG 2022. AP

Birmingham: India women's hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating New Zealand on Sunday. The clash went into the shootout and it was India who emerged victorious by 2-1. The two sides had earlier scored one goal each in the regulation 60 minutes.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

India opened the scoring in the second quarter of the match and sustained the lead for most part of it before New Zealand made it 1-1 in the final moments of the game, courtesy a penalty stroke. India had earlier lost the semi-final match to Australia in penalty shootout.

 

New Zealand started off the penalty shootout with defending India's first attempt and Megan Hull followed it with scoring in the first attempt. India made a good comeback as Sonika and Navneet Kaur then scored back-to-back in the second and third attempts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 07, 2022 16:40:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs New Zealand Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: India hold nerve in shootout to win BRONZE MEDAL
Hockey

India vs New Zealand Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: India hold nerve in shootout to win BRONZE MEDAL

After conceding a goal in dying moments of the fourth quarter, India women's hockey team beats New Zealand 2-1 in the shootouts to win the bronze medal in ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games: India men's hockey team thrashes Canada 8-0; goes top in Pool B
Hockey

Commonwealth Games: India men's hockey team thrashes Canada 8-0; goes top in Pool B

India men's hockey team won their third group match by 8-0 against Canada in Birmingham on Wednesday. With the win they go top of the Pool B with seven points, while leading hosts England on goal difference.

Commonwealth Games: India women's hockey team beats Canada 3-2; qualifies for semi-finals
Sports

Commonwealth Games: India women's hockey team beats Canada 3-2; qualifies for semi-finals

53rd-minute winning goal from forward Vandana Kataraiya sealed the semis sport for India after goals from defender Salima Tete (3'), Navneet Kaur (22') were cancelled by Birenne Stairs (23') and Hannah Haughn (39').