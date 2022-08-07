India women's hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating New Zealand

Birmingham: India women's hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating New Zealand on Sunday. The clash went into the shootout and it was India who emerged victorious by 2-1. The two sides had earlier scored one goal each in the regulation 60 minutes.

India opened the scoring in the second quarter of the match and sustained the lead for most part of it before New Zealand made it 1-1 in the final moments of the game, courtesy a penalty stroke. India had earlier lost the semi-final match to Australia in penalty shootout.

This team is just so special ❤️ Goosebumps & tears of joy!! This bronze means so much Congrats ladies, each one of you is a superstar⭐️ #India #Hockey #BronzeMedal #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/2uu5I9xvot — Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) August 7, 2022

INDIAN EVES WINS BRNZE Indian Women's #Hockey Team wins solid bronzeagainst New Zealand's Women's team on a penalty shootout score of 2-1 Well-thought teamwork with ample energy helped the girls deliver their best to win the BRONZE Great Game Girls!!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/RRWX0GnA6X — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to our Indian Women's #Hockey Team on winning the bronze medalat #CWG2022 against New Zealand's Women's team on a penalty shootout score of 2-1. What a brilliant performance to make the entire nation proud. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/huf7aMgbp6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2022

India is proud of the girls who’ve Won the Bronze #Hockey #CWG pic.twitter.com/1jaz2ZViFw — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 7, 2022

Mubarak ho Bronze hua hai. Chak de india definitely a movie like a match. Super proud of our women team. Kudos #Hockey pic.twitter.com/gycc6AluZk — Balakrishna Dora (@BalakrishnaDora) August 7, 2022

What a match!! Nzl nearly pulling of a heist!! Finally Indian women hockey team wins bronzemedal in shootout! This is our 1st medalafter 16 yrs. Many congrats to team Special mention of Capt Savita Punia pulling 4 saves what a goalkeeper!#IndVsNzl #Hockey pic.twitter.com/bWirBjTZrz — Soug (@sbg1936) August 7, 2022

Chak de India Congratulations @savitahockey and team on your remarkable victory.#B2022 pic.twitter.com/qvZlsN3JfF — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 7, 2022

Brilliant . A hard earned bronze for the Indian Girls. Many congratulations girls. The spirit with which you fought was such a joy to see. #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/1pZ7j601r9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2022

New Zealand started off the penalty shootout with defending India's first attempt and Megan Hull followed it with scoring in the first attempt. India made a good comeback as Sonika and Navneet Kaur then scored back-to-back in the second and third attempts.

