After an emphatic 2-0 victory over Spain and a goalless draw against England, the Indian hockey team will look to cement its place in the next round of the Hockey World Cup 2023. The hosts of the tournament, who face Wales in their upcoming fixture, need to record a big win to hope for a direct qualification to the quarter-finals.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led team is placed second in their group. While India has the same number of points as England (4), the team is in the second spot due to their goal difference. The top-placed team in Pool D will proceed to the quarter-finals directly, while the second and third ranked squads will play in the crossovers. Wales are placed at the bottom of the group, with two losses in the event so far. The team had lost its last fixture to Spain 5-1.

While India have won all of their five games against Wales, the side might be affected by the absence of Hardik Singh, who sustained an injury in the opener against Spain. Ahead of the fixture on 19 January, here is all you need to know about where to watch the India vs Wales FIH hockey World Cup match:

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match live streaming and telecast details:

Where will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs Wales hockey World Cup game will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

When will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

India vs Wales hockey World Cup match will take place on 19 January from 7 PM onwards (IST).

Where to watch the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 match on television?

India vs Wales hockey World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch live stream of India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Wales hockey World Cup fixture on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and also on Fancode app. The live updates of the game will also be available on firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.