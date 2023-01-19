India 3-2 Wales
A game of twists and turns, and there's another twist to the tale as India regain lead. It's 3-2!
India 2-2 Wales
GOOAL! What a miraculous comeback from Wales! Jacob Draper nets the leveller for the Welsh, and now it's anybody's game/ We have an exciting fourth quarter coming up. However, Draper seems to have picked up an injury, and is off the field now. End of third quarter.
Preview: The Indian hockey team take on Wales in their final group stage challenge of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium on Thursday. After playing their opening two group stage games in Rourkela, the hosts will play their final group game in Bhubaneshwar.
India began their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Spain, and they followed that with a goalless draw against England in the second encounter. Wales, meanwhile, sit bottom of Pool D with two defeats in as many games. India are second with four points, behind England with the same number of points, with only goal difference separating the two teams.
India suffered an injury blow with midfielder Hardik Singh being ruled out of Wales clash due to a hamstring injury, and underwent an MRI scan. Hardik had sustained the injury during the goalless draw against England.
India and Wales have faced each other thrice before, with all three meetings coming in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games. India hold an unbeaten 3-0 win-loss record against the Welsh, and will look to add another victory as they set sights on quarter-final qualification.
