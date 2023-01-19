Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Wales LIVE Score: IND 3-2 WAL as hosts regain lead

India vs Wales LIVE SCORE and Updates: India are placed second in the table with four points behind England (Four), and would need to beat Wales whatsoever to have a chance at securing direct qualification for the quarter-finals.

FP Sports January 19, 2023 18:36:41 IST
India and Wales have faced each other thrice before, with all three meetings coming in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games. Image credit: Hockey India

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Jan 19, 2023 - 20:45 (IST)

India 3-2 Wales

A game of twists and turns, and there's another twist to the tale as India regain lead. It's 3-2! 

Jan 19, 2023 - 20:41 (IST)

India 2-2 Wales

GOOAL! What a miraculous comeback from Wales! Jacob Draper nets the leveller for the Welsh, and now it's anybody's game/ We have an exciting fourth quarter coming up. However, Draper seems to have picked up an injury, and is off the field now. End of third quarter. 

Jan 19, 2023 - 20:36 (IST)

India 2-1 Wales

GOAAL! Wales are still alive as they respond with a goal back to cut India's lead by half. This match iis still alive, anything is possible here. 

Jan 19, 2023 - 20:31 (IST)

India 2-0 Wales

India double their lead in the third quarter as Akashdeep Singh gives them yet another goal. Wales yet to respond to this, and now they have got their task even tougher. 

Jan 19, 2023 - 20:07 (IST)

India 1-0 Wales

India take a 1-0 lead over Wales as the first half is complete. Shamsher Singh with the only goal of the contest so far. 

Jan 19, 2023 - 19:59 (IST)

India 1-0 Wales

GOOOALL! Shamsher Singh scores the opening goal of the contest, finally breaking the deadlock. India with the advantage now in Bhubaneswar, but how will Wales respond? 

Jan 19, 2023 - 19:50 (IST)

India 0-0 Wales

The second quarter is underway at the Kalinga Stadium. India win a penalty corner minutes into the quarter, but fail to convert it. 

Jan 19, 2023 - 19:47 (IST)

India 0-0 Wales

Jan 19, 2023 - 19:47 (IST)

India 0-0 Wales

A goalless first quarter as both teams create chances, but just don't find the net. Remember, India have to score at least eiight goals if they are to finish as table-toppers in Pool D. 

Jan 19, 2023 - 19:43 (IST)

India 0-0 Wales 

Harmanpreet Singh with a run down the right, cuts it and passes it to Abhishek inside the defensive area. However, Abhishek is crowded out by the Welsh players. Less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter. 

Preview: The Indian hockey team take on Wales in their final group stage challenge of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium on Thursday. After playing their opening two group stage games in Rourkela, the hosts will play their final group game in Bhubaneshwar.

India began their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Spain, and they followed that with a goalless draw against England in the second encounter. Wales, meanwhile, sit bottom of Pool D with two defeats in as many games. India are second with four points, behind England with the same number of points, with only goal difference separating the two teams.

India suffered an injury blow with midfielder Hardik Singh being ruled out of Wales clash due to a hamstring injury, and underwent an MRI scan. Hardik had sustained the injury during the goalless draw against England.

India and Wales have faced each other thrice before, with all three meetings coming in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games. India hold an unbeaten 3-0 win-loss record against the Welsh, and will look to add another victory as they set sights on quarter-final qualification.

Updated Date: January 19, 2023 20:44:42 IST

TAGS:

