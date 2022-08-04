India vs Wales Live, CWG 2022: Follow India men's hockey team's match against Wales with Firstpost.com.

India take on Wales in their fourth match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In the four matches, India thrashed Ghana 11-0 and Canada 8-0 while squandering a convincing 3-0 lead to play out a 4-4 draw with England. They top the standings in Pool B.

Here is how India are starting this game

Penalty corner India. Harmanpreet Singh doesn't thunder the ball like he does. This time he uses the angle to beat the goalkeeper and the Welsh defence. He plays it into the right corner. India lead!

Harmanpreet doubles India's lead! This time he is gone for power and there is plenty on it. It beats the Wales defence and the keeper. That was a downright thunderbolt!

Benjamin Francis gets a green card and he has to sit out for two minutes

A foot inside the Wales D with 13 minutes played. Penalty corner India . Harmanpreet Singh is on hand to take a shot and it has been blocked, goes away from the goal. Review for whether it took a foot or a stick in the block. Tough decision this. In the end, the decision stands with no advise possible. India have another penalty corner.

That was a great chance for Wales to reduce the deficit but the ball went behind the attacker after a fantastic pass from Carson. He looked to play Rupert Shipperley who was clearer but the ball was a touch behind him to score. That was a glorious opportunity

At half time, India lead Wales 2-0 with both goals coming from Harmanpreet Singh and both goals coming from penalty corners. That was a much better quarter from India and they've made their chances count. Wales had one late in the half but Shipperley was a touch away from the ball

Lalit Upadhyay deflects the ball into the foot of Hall and India earn a third penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh with another attempt but this one has been blocked by a stick

India vs Wales Hockey Live Score and Updates: Manpreet Singh-led Indian team are all but through to the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. A win today against Wales, in their fourth and final group game, will assure them of top spot in Pool B. India currently sit top of the standings - ahead of England, Wales, Canada and Ghana. For Wales, a win would assure them of a place in the last-four. All to play for.

On Wednesday, Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team produced a completely dominating performance to rout Canada 8-0.

Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.

