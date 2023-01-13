Hockey World Cup LIVE updates
India 2-0 Spain
India maintain their lead in the third quarter, with Spain still to respond with a goal. Spain just have 15 minutes to turn this around, but the odds are in India's favour.
GOAL! Just moments after Spain failed to make anything out of the penalty corner, India double their lead on the back of a goal from Hardik Singh. 2-0 to India!
The match is underway. The wait for India's campaign to get going is finally over. Spain begin from right to left, and India the vice versa. Spain's Iglesias with an early attempt on goal but his shot ends up wide, eventually missing the far post.
Preview: India begin their FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain in Rourkela on Friday, and would hope to begin so in winning fashion.
India will be looking to impress under home conditions, and clinch the trophy, which India won last in 1975 under Ajit Pal Singh.
For that to happen, India must advance from Group D, that consists of Spain, England and Wales.
Task will be cut out for the defensive trio of Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar, and there will be focus on the back line, especially after India gave away leads in the FIH Pro League games, as well as during the Test matches against Australia.
The forward line of the Indian team has a mix of youth and experience. Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay brings loads of experience, while this will be an opportunity for Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek to showcase their skills on the big stage.
Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Nikanata Sharma will lead the Indian midfield line in Rourkela.
Since winning the Hockey World Cup in 1975, India have failed to even reach the semi-finals.
With 10 players from Punjab featuring in the 18-member India squad, it's difficult to imagine an Indian hockey team without its star players from the northern region.
The Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29.