GOAAL!! Smashed into the top-corner, and Amit Das gives the hosts a 1-0 lead with just moments to go in the first quarter. This is also India's 200th goal in the World Cup.

GOAL! Just moments after Spain failed to make anything out of the penalty corner, India double their lead on the back of a goal from Hardik Singh. 2-0 to India!

The national anthems of both Spain and India are complete. Now it's time for LIVE action to get underway in Rourkela.

The match is underway. The wait for India's campaign to get going is finally over. Spain begin from right to left, and India the vice versa. Spain's Iglesias with an early attempt on goal but his shot ends up wide, eventually missing the far post.

Miralles, Spain's captain runs down the middle but loses possession of the ball near the Indian defence. Around six minutes to go in the first quarter.

End of first quarter, and India go with a 1-0 lead on the back of a goal from Amit Rohidas. Lots to play for in this contest, second quarter shortly.

There's no time to waste, and the second quarter is promptly underway. How will Spain respond to this setback?

India head into half-time as the favourites to clinch this contest, with a two goal advantage. Spain have their task cut out.

The second half is underway, and Spain will hope to respond in quick fashion. Or will India add a third goal?

India maintain their lead in the third quarter, with Spain still to respond with a goal. Spain just have 15 minutes to turn this around, but the odds are in India's favour.

Preview: India begin their FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain in Rourkela on Friday, and would hope to begin so in winning fashion.

India will be looking to impress under home conditions, and clinch the trophy, which India won last in 1975 under Ajit Pal Singh.

For that to happen, India must advance from Group D, that consists of Spain, England and Wales.

Task will be cut out for the defensive trio of Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar, and there will be focus on the back line, especially after India gave away leads in the FIH Pro League games, as well as during the Test matches against Australia.

The forward line of the Indian team has a mix of youth and experience. Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay brings loads of experience, while this will be an opportunity for Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek to showcase their skills on the big stage.

Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Nikanata Sharma will lead the Indian midfield line in Rourkela.