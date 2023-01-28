That's all we have for you from this game. India's Hockey World Cup campaign comes to an end, with a win over South Africa. Until next time, it's goodbye!
India vs South Africa Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2023: India win 5-2
India vs South Africa Highlights, Hockey World Cup: Full time! India beat South Africa 5-2 in the 9-12 classification match, to sign off their Hockey World Cup campaign on a high.
Preview: The Indian men’s hockey team will get a chance to seal ninth place in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 when they take on South Africa at Rourkela’s Birsa Munda International Stadium on Saturday.
Harmanpreet Singh-led India had suffered a 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in a crossover match early in the tournament, and the hosts had failed to reach the quarter-finals as a result.
India, though, responded well to that defeat, with an 8-0 thumping of Japan in a 9-16th classification match, and that victory led them to a contest against South Africa in a bid to seal ninth place.
India put up an improved performance against Japan, converting five penalty corners into goals, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring two goals to help him rediscover his rhythm.
However, all India can play now is for pride, and hope they finish ninth, as they could finish anywhere between ninth and 12th overall.
