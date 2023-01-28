Auto refresh feeds

GOAAALL! A powerful strike from Abhishek as he gives India a 1-0 lead. India draw first blood in this contest.

GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh's fourth goal of this World Cup,and he helps India double their lead with South Africa yet to reply.

India are ahead of South Africa by two goals at the ed of first quarter in Rourkela. Goals from Abhishek and skipper Harmanpreet Singh to help India double the lead against theAfrican nation.

There's no time to waste as the second quarter promptly gets underway.

India maintain a 2-0 lead over South Africa as the first half comes to an end. Will the Proteas bounce back in the second half?

The second-half is underway in Rourkela! India with a double advantage with two goals in the first half.

India triple their lead in the third quarter, and now South Africa have a huge task in hand now.

India hit a fourth goal in the fourth quarter, but South Africa hit back with a goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the match.

Full time! India beat South Africa 5-2 in the 9-12 classification match, to sign off their Hockey World Cup campaign on a high.

That's all we have for you from this game. India's Hockey World Cup campaign comes to an end, with a win over South Africa. Until next time, it's goodbye!

Preview: The Indian men’s hockey team will get a chance to seal ninth place in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 when they take on South Africa at Rourkela’s Birsa Munda International Stadium on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Singh-led India had suffered a 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in a crossover match early in the tournament, and the hosts had failed to reach the quarter-finals as a result.

India, though, responded well to that defeat, with an 8-0 thumping of Japan in a 9-16th classification match, and that victory led them to a contest against South Africa in a bid to seal ninth place.

India put up an improved performance against Japan, converting five penalty corners into goals, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring two goals to help him rediscover his rhythm.

However, all India can play now is for pride, and hope they finish ninth, as they could finish anywhere between ninth and 12th overall.

