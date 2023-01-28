India vs South Africa Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2023: India win 5-2

India vs South Africa Highlights, Hockey World Cup: Full time! India beat South Africa 5-2 in the 9-12 classification match, to sign off their Hockey World Cup campaign on a high.

FP Sports January 28, 2023 18:44:28 IST
India beat Japan 8 - 0 . Hockey India/ Twitter

Jan 28, 2023 - 20:49 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this game. India's Hockey World Cup campaign comes to an end, with a win over South Africa. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

Jan 28, 2023 - 20:48 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

Full time! India beat South Africa 5-2 in the 9-12 classification match, to sign off their Hockey World Cup campaign on a high.

Jan 28, 2023 - 20:30 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

India hit a fourth goal in the fourth quarter, but South Africa hit back with a goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the match. 

Jan 28, 2023 - 20:24 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

India triple their lead in the third quarter, and now South Africa have a huge task in hand now. 

Jan 28, 2023 - 20:02 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

The second-half is underway in Rourkela! India with a double advantage with two goals in the first half. 

Jan 28, 2023 - 19:53 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

India maintain a 2-0 lead over South Africa as the first half comes to an end. Will the Proteas bounce back in the second half? 

Jan 28, 2023 - 19:32 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates

There's no time to waste as the second quarter promptly gets underway. 

Jan 28, 2023 - 19:30 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates 

India are ahead of South Africa by two goals at the ed of first quarter in Rourkela. Goals from Abhishek and skipper Harmanpreet Singh to help India double the lead against theAfrican nation. 

Jan 28, 2023 - 19:26 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates 

GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh's fourth goal of this World Cup,and he helps India double their lead with South Africa yet to reply. 

Jan 28, 2023 - 19:19 (IST)

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates 

GOAAALL! A powerful strike from Abhishek as he gives India a 1-0 lead. India draw first blood in this contest. 

Preview: The Indian men’s hockey team will get a chance to seal ninth place in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 when they take on South Africa at Rourkela’s Birsa Munda International Stadium on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Singh-led India had suffered a 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in a crossover match early in the tournament, and the hosts had failed to reach the quarter-finals as a result.

India, though, responded well to that defeat, with an 8-0 thumping of Japan in a 9-16th classification match, and that victory led them to a contest against South Africa in a bid to seal ninth place.

India put up an improved performance against Japan, converting five penalty corners into goals, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring two goals to help him rediscover his rhythm.

However, all India can play now is for pride, and hope they finish ninth, as they could finish anywhere between ninth and 12th overall.

Updated Date: January 28, 2023 20:51:04 IST

